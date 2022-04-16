Barry Keoghan, the new Joker, was arrested for being “intoxicated”

Actor Barry Keoghan, who plays Joker in the new Batman film, traveled last weekend to his homeland, Dublin, the capital of Ireland, but was arrested on Sunday morning after a neighbor called his the police because “he was outside a window”, when the uniformed men arrived, they realized that he was “intoxicated” and they apprehended him.

The actor was taken to the Coolock Garda station, where he was fined. “He was captured for a public order incident that occurred in Clongriffin, at approximately 6:45 a.m., on Sunday, April 10, 2022,” read a statement that was revealed today, a week later. “He was later released without charge,” authorities added.

I was under the influence of alcohol

A source who witnessed the arrest said “the man on a balcony in a drunken state” was the famous actor, whose fame is growing for playing important roles for both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC.

“When they arrived, he was not being threatening in any way, but was just arrested and taken to the station, where he was treated before being released.”

Keoghan first rose to international fame through his chilling role in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, in which he starred opposite Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. However, after playing “Cat Killer” Wayne in Dublin’s acclaimed crime drama Love/Hate he became more popular.

Since then, Keoghan’s career has grown, appearing alongside Angelina Jolie in Eternals and now having the iconic role of The Joker in The Barman, which is set to get a sequel.

