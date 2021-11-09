Barry Sternlicht invests in Bitcoin and Ethereum

They are no longer just the maximalists to say so. Cryptocurrencies – and in particular Bitcoin and Ethereum they can be a sound investment to protect against inflation.

Now it is also the billionaire who says it Barry Sternlicht, which he confirmed he bought both $ BTC that $ ETH just to protect themselves from rising inflation – due – and that’s a lot of reading Austrian of the billionaire – to the large amount of dollars (and euros) that have been put into circulation.

Bitcoin and Ethereum against inflation

“Volatile, but I invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Barry Sternlicht isn’t exactly the first to come. He was co-founder of Starwood Capital and has accumulated over the years aincredible luck. He knows the markets, which he rode for decades with enormous success. And, unlike many academics and Nobel laureates who attacked on several occasions Bitcoin he has demonstrated with facts that he understands how the economy moves.

Although it is no longer a trader it’s a investor of the very first hair, he still decided to invest in Ethereum, while taking into account the intrinsic volatility also in the two major cryptocurrencies of the world.

The reason I have Bitcoin in my wallet is that the US government, as well as all the other governments in the Western Hemisphere, are printing money from here to infinity. And Bitcoin is a finite amount of something, which can be traded globally. I also have Ethereum.

So no maximalism – and openness to a cryptocurrency too secondary, which in any case has been around for some time now attracting the attention of investors large and small, in particular among the institutional ones.

Send the fantasies of temporary inflation

A secret of Pulcinella, which however will continue to remain secret until the central banks of the richest countries in the world will continue to to insist with the transience ofinflation. Transience that given the huge amount of liquid assets that has been placed on the markets, today seems to be more of a dream than a concrete attitude of understanding on what may happen in the future.

Things could get bad – and now more and more investors are thinking that they choose Bitcoin and in this case also Ethereum precisely to protect themselves from inflation, triggered by senseless monetary expansion policies.

Bitcoin? Whatever the CEO from JP Morgan – will be produced in a maximum of 21 million coins – and when this threshold is reached, no one will be able to decide to create more. Something extremely threatening for central banks, which by controlling liquidity exercise powers beyond time and space.