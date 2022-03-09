‘Bars are unnecessary’; Jorge Vergara wanted to eliminate them in 2014

Midtime Editorial

A speech that at the time it was not taken into account, today is taken as a ‘harbinger’ of chaos that was lived in La Corregidora, a stadium with one year of veto. In 2014 Jorge Vergara, former owner of the Chivas, asked to eliminate the bars of Liga MX since he believed that “they were unnecessary”, in addition to warning of the risk of having infiltrators.

After what happened between Queretaro and Atlasstarted a debate between fans and some managers about if it would be a good idea to eradicate the Liga MX barsbecause after the fight on March 5, it seems that he is only exposed to another violent chapter.

Jorge Vergara’s message from 2014 that is viral

8 years ago, after it was unleashed chaos in a Classic Tapatio Come in Chivas and Atlas, Jorge Vergara, who died in 2019, asked that the bars not have heplace at mexican soccerWell, despite the fact that he recognized that not all of them are bad, sometimes the infiltrators make them pay.

Vergara I knew that within these animation groups usually mess with some ‘criminals’ and make them look bad, something that many say happened in the Queretaro vs Atlasso Jorge’s words take on another meaning.

“It does not matter if they are well behaved, the bars are over. Are not necessary and all they are is infiltration focus. I’m not saying that all kids are bad, but the bad guys infiltrate them and they are the ones who are harmed in the end,” he said a few years ago.

At that time he considered that for this to take place it was only necessary for the owners of the clubs to agree and get to work, but as we know this did not happen.

The visiting bars have already received a ‘veto‘ after the violent events in La Corregidorabut it would be expected that over time these groups ‘disappear’ from Liga MXat least that is requested in social networks.

