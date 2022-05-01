Bars of America throw stuffed animals at the Azteca

Enrique Martinez Villar

On the occasion of the Children’s Day celebrationsthe america barsThey had a detail at halftime of the match against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium for Day 17 of the Clausura 2022, at throw stuffed animals onto the pitch.

The bars ‘La Monumental’ and ‘Disturbio’ were the ones they had that detail for what the club picked them up and be given at Fundación Hogares Providencia, Arms of Support and Hope for Children.

It should be noted that these two bars occupy a new place in the Azteca Stadiumsince they were relocated to the highest area of ​​the north head of the property.

For its part, the bar of America ‘Ritual del Kaoz’ made a collection of stuffed animals on the Esplanade of the Azteca Stadiumprior to the game between the Eagles and Cruz Azul corresponding to Day 17 of the Clausura 2022.

Through social networks the americanista bar made the request to all the fans what go to the Azteca Stadium for this meetingbring a new or used stuffed animal to be given away later.

Toys were collected on the esplanade of the stadium in the zone of Tlalpan Avenueand it was put in a plastic bag so that they did not get dirty and could have a new destination without mishaps.

On the same esplanade dynamics was also performed for the ones children who want to participate you could wear a shirt from Blue Crossone of Americasome soccer shoes and a ball.

Children’s Day did not go unnoticed at the Aztecaand it is that all the infants who attended were able to enjoy these activities, as well as an entertaining game.

