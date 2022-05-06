bartenders and waiters are nowhere to be found, 21 thousand are missing – Corriere.it

from Lilli Garrone

Local in difficulty, with Covid many have changed professions. For Confcommercio Many employees were foreigners and returned home, others now work in large-scale distribution

In search of the lost waiter, the bartender or the cook. While bars and restaurants are starting up again and, according to the calculations of Confcommercio and Confesercenti, only these first days of May without green passes or masks to raise revenues by 5% or even 6%, for a total of more than 7 million in revenues in the week, the owners of the premises have to deal with the lack of staff, reduced in large numbers due to the pandemic and not found anymore.

According to Confcommercio, in 2019, the pre-pandemic year, bars and restaurants had 80,400 employees, down to 56,800 in 2020, rising to 59,200 in 2021: to date there would be a lack of 21,200 employees. Going into more detail, the many Roman clubs lack 4,700 waiters, 3,000 bartenders, and at least 500 or 600 cooks. But the real problem, explains the director of Fipe – Confcommercio Luciano Sbraga, is to rebuild the disappeared human market in the restart. And the staff in the dining room rather than in the kitchen are fundamental because they must be qualified: in this case, the difficulties in finding them travel around 30%, or 1500 people. Summer will aggravate the problem.

But where did they disappear? Many went to work in large-scale distribution or logistics, two sectors that have grown with the pandemic. Many were foreigners, have returned to their countries of origin, and have difficulty in obtaining authorization to return. For the president of Fipe Confcommercio Sergio Paolantoni if at this moment the qualified resources that are lacking are at least 20 thousand, ours is a job that also requires a spirit of adaptation working in the evenings and on holidays: many have perhaps rediscovered the pleasure of the home beyond earning (the waiters with tips have in fact an important salary) and perhaps young people with citizenship income have little interest. So many restaurants have chosen to open only for lunch or dinner, and often the whole family works there.

Calculating all the related activities, including any suppliers or delivery workers, the president of Fiepet Confesercenti Claudio Pica speaks of 145 thousand employees: now, however, the lack of personnel it ranges from 12 thousand to 15 thousand people because there is no need for all the 21 thousand who are not there, as we have not yet returned to pre-Covid levels. And many bars in the suburbs still suffer. But even just 10,000 people, we struggle to find them.

Thus Claudio Pica hopes for a restructuring of the hotel with programs more suited to the relationship between workers and companies and believes that

he exhibitors will instead have to meet the new needs of young people with more flexible hours, and possibly part time instead of full time. And finally, the president of Confartigianato Andrea Rotondo, who too with an unexpected influx of tourists sees an increase in revenues between 5 and 7%, believes that 3 out of 10 workers (32%) are difficult to find. Also for artisan catering (ovens, pizzerias by the slice, pastry shops, ice cream parlors, sandwich bars), the lack of staff in the dining room is less decisive, while the need for trained and competent staff is greater