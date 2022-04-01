Bartomeu lied to me and I came out like an idiot to defend him: Piqué

Midtime Editorial

He lied to you! Gerard Piquécenter back FC Barcelona discussed various aspects of his career path with the Youtuber Jordi Wild. One of these issues was the erosion of her relationship with the former president of the club, Joseph Maria Bartomeuwho left The league in 2020.

I came out like an idiot to defend him: Piqué

“It’s a person whose insecurities or the fact of wanting to keep everyone happy, the not knowing how to say no. Not knowing how to deal with problems. In recent times we never saw him at the Ciudad Deportiva. Why do I cross paths with Bartomeu? When he lies to my face with BarçagatePique declared.

“The club hires some services to criticize players. He tells Leo and me to our faces that he didn’t know anything. We tell him that we accept that he did not know anything and that we hoped that he would take the appropriate measures. And then I find out that he did. That he lied to my face in such a serious event… at least he shows his face and ask for forgiveness. I came out like an idiot to defend him“.

the idol of

FC Barcelona

also stated that

“He has always had a very close relationship” with Pep Guardiola

. Admitting that there were moments of “ups and downs”, especially the last year of the coach at the Blaugrana club. However, he stated that the first three years were “a bed of roses” and that

I will always be grateful to you for everything

.

Finally, Gerard Piqué admitted that “He has had as much money as Espanyol’s budget for a long time” and even that he likes to go more to the stadium of his Catalan rivals than to his own Real Madrid. This because he likes to enter the court “Let him shout disfigurements” and laugh about it to make fans even angrier. declaring that “it’s better than sex”given that “it’s a resentment of years”.

