Bartomeu’s lie to Messi, attack on Real Madrid and his relationship with Pep Guardiola

2022-03-31

“You get used to it. It’s been many years now. You have to choose the moments, the schedules. Know when you can go unnoticed.”

In addition, he told the time that Josep Bartomeu, former Barça president, lied to him and Messi. He also revealed what his relationship with Pep Guardiola is like.

Piqué had a chat with youtuber Jordi Wild and that interview is starting to go viral, the defender commented on the derby against Espanyol and left an attack on Madrid.

When he gives statements he always generates controversy, yes, we are talking about the center-back and one of the current captains of FC Barcelona, Gerard Piqué .

“He is a person whose insecurities or the fact of wanting to keep everyone happy led him to not know how to say no. Not knowing how to deal with problems. In recent times we never saw him at the Ciudad Deportiva. Why do I cross paths with Bartomeu? When he lies to my face with Barçagate. The club hires some services to criticize players. He tells Leo and me to our faces that he didn’t know anything. We tell him that we accept that he did not know anything and that we hoped that he would take the appropriate measures. And then I find out that he did. That he lied to my face about such a serious incident… at least he shows his face and asks for forgiveness. I came out like an imbecile to defend him.”

“I liked football more as a sport when I was little than now. Before, I lived it as a child who had a passion for it. Now you have a lot of offer. Soccer competes against many things. It’s that as a child we only consumed football”.

What you think of El Chiringuito

“It is a product that is a bit of Spain. It is a little bit who we are as a country. It’s what you like. You go to England with this product and the next day it’s going to be fucked in the ass”.

How is a day with Piqué?

“I get up at eight, I take the children to school. I arrive at the sports city at half past nine, we train at 11. We eat there and from there what everyone wants to do begins. I usually go to the office. I have the cosmos. I am there until 17-18 and I get home and have a family life until I put the children to sleep and then, either I go out to dinner, or I have dinner at home”.

And your relationship with Pep Guardiola?

“I met him in Abu Dhabi and we went for coffee. We were very good. I have always had a very close relationship with Pep. There are moments of ups and downs. The first three years were a bed of roses and the last one was brutal. Probably my fault too. You don’t know why things start to go wrong, relationships get cloudy. It was a very difficult year on a personal level. I will always be grateful to him. We have a very good relationship.”

His tendency to party

“The children and the family have given me five more years of career. Now I am more relaxed”.

The Spanish selection

“He suffered for the team because he didn’t deserve that. As for me, personally, I would say that I played better and motivated myself. I have experienced this since I was little. He didn’t bother me, he motivated me.”

independence

”I think it is compatible to be independent and play with Spain. There are players who are nationalized to play with Spain and do not feel Spain. What is to feel the colors? I’m not going to tell you if I am or if I’m not. The vote is secret and each one has to maintain their privacy and that cannot penalize you in the face of a professional career. There have been many cases of people who have not felt it. What does it mean to feel from a country? Is there a competition? If you are more Spanish can you go? I’ve always seen it as part of my job. What does the fan prefer, a player who plays the hell out of the country and blows it away or one who loves his country the most and then has a poor performance? When we won the World Cup did they start to see if we felt the country?

Espanyol and attack on Real Madrid

“I have had as much money as Espanyol’s budget for a long time. I like to go to the Espanyol field more than to Madrid. I’m glad when Espanyol goes up to the First Division because I’m going to go there to play. I like to go there, enter the field of play, be whistled at disfigured. Make you laugh and get even more pissed off. There is nothing like it in the world. I’d say it’s better than sex. I enjoy it much more than against Madrid. She is a contained rage, a resentment of years. Those from Madrid are gentlemen and well-wishers”.