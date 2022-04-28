Barton and the VAR, protagonists of the Concachampions final

The Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton was designated to whistle the first leg of the final of CONCACAF Champions League come in Cougars and the Seattle Sounders.

The cuscatleco had a good arbitration in general lines and was right in the controversial plays where there were two penalties that he had to review in the VAR to continue with the final as normal.

At 37 minutes, a PUMAS attacker was brought down in the box and Barton correctly called a penalty. Juan Ignacio Dinenno was in charge of executing the maximum penalty and goalkeeper Frei stopped the shot, however, the judge resorted to VAR since he had been alerted that the goalkeeper did not have at least one foot on the line at the time of the shot and had to be done again. Already in the second auction, Dinenno did not fail and put the first of the match.

Already in the second half, Barton sanctioned two penalties in favor of the Sounders. The first was at 76 minutes and without resorting to VAR he had no doubts about charging the maximum penalty for Roldán’s team. On that occasion, Nicolás Lodeiro scored the discount. Already in added time hearts stopped in the university Olympic since after reviewing the VAR, Barton saw a knee hit on the Sounders player by a PUMA defender and ended up sanctioning a new penalty for the MLS team . Once again Lodeiro was in charge of executing the maximum penalty and made it 2-2.

It should be noted that the performance of the Salvadoran referee was close to perfection and that the Mexican commentators who were in full broadcast of the match did not criticize the punctual decisions that the judge had in the first leg.