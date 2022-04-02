BASEBALL – Cano will try again to play first base as an experiment for the Mets

PORT STREET. LUCIE, Fla.

Robinson Cano is ready to take another hit at first base.

As a second baseman throughout his career, Cano is scheduled to play first in spring training Thursday as the New York Mets experiment with options that could keep his bat in the lineup at times.

Cano, 39, has played 2,158 games at second base during his 16-year major league career. His only experience early on was 14 games with the Seattle Mariners in 2018.

“They’re going to do some stuff with him tomorrow morning, so it’s not going to be a snap,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday night.

Jeff McNeil is pegged as New York’s primary second baseman this season. Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith top the depth chart early on, while Cano seems to fit in often as the designated hitter, which is adopted in the NL this year.

But the Mets are looking for defensive insurance and other ways to get at-bats for Cano, a career .303 hitter with 334 home runs and 2,624 hits.

He sat out the entire 2021 season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

“He’s still going to play second base, but he’s very excited to be back with the team and be in a position to contribute,” Showalter said.

The new Mets manager said putting guys in different positions is important this time of year.

Utility infielder Luis Guillorme played third base in Tuesday night’s 10-0 win over the Miami Marlins. Eduardo Escobar , an All-Star third baseman with Arizona last year, was at second base Wednesday night against Houston.

“Just because you’re an infielder doesn’t mean you’re going to be comfortable at any (position),” Showalter said. “We’re trying to give them a different angle, a different look, before we get out of here.”

New York opens the season in Washington on April 7.

Back from a left oblique problem, newcomer Starling Marte has a ticket to right field even though he never played there in the majors. The 33-year-old Marte won two Gold Gloves in left field with Pittsburgh (2015-16) and has spent a lot of time at center.

“It’s a good fit for us,” Showalter said. “Our right field is tough to play. If Starling acclimatizes, I think he’ll notice.

“We’re already having to adjust with the strength of his arm. We’re starting to notice that he can do (things) that normal people don’t. … There are going to be some really entertaining releases that I do this year.”

Leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo will remain in center field, with newcomer Mark Canha at left.

“(Nimmo) is one of three guys capable of playing there,” Showalter said. “We’ll probably start that way, with the other two guys where they are.”

NOTES: Alonso hit his first home run of the spring Wednesday night, a three-run homer in a 5-3 loss to the Astros. … Carlos Carrasco pitched four innings in his first Grapefruit League game. He allowed three runs on six hits, including home runs by Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez. Carrasco is looking to secure a spot at the back of the rotation. The 35-year-old right-hander had elbow surgery in October after going 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts last season during a disappointing Mets debut that was delayed by a tendon injury. hamstring “I thought it was fresher this time,” Showalter said. “I know he felt pretty good about it.”