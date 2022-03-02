BASEBALL – MLB and players reach the limit in labor negotiations

Commissioner Rob Manfred and his number two Dan Halem walked out with the players Monday, on the last day of negotiations to end the lockout before the deadline set by Major League Baseball to save March 31 as the opening date. of the season and carried out a complete campaign of 162 duels.

With both sides tightening the screws to reach an agreement, tempers flared. Phillies star Bryce Harper posted a montage on Instagram of himself in a Japanese baseball team uniform with a message: “Yomiuri Giants, are you ready? I have time to hang out.”

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who participated in the negotiations last week, wrote on Twitter: “The players are used to his ‘threats.’ The actions of the owners have made it clear at all times that they have a fixed # of games with which they cash/pocket TV money. I do not want to play. It’s sad that these are the people who set the course and ‘future’ of our incredible sport”.

The parties agreed to arrive at Roger Dean Stadium at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. It was the eighth consecutive day that the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals meet at the vacant spring training complex.

Several sessions were held throughout the day, and Manfred met twice with the union. Halem, MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort also participated in the negotiations.

Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were the only players in attendance Monday.

The bosses’ strike reached its 89th day. MLB hasn’t set a time limit, so talks could stretch into the evening if both sides believe they can reach a compromise.

This Monday was left as a deadline after Manfred assured that they needed at least 28 days of training before starting the season. The union has not said whether it agrees. There is a history of spring training being cut to three weeks.

The ninth stoppage — the first since 1995 — began on December 2. Exhibition matches were due to start on Saturday, with a schedule canceled until March 7.

The sides remained distant on several key issues. The most contentious addressed the amount and limits to call the so-called luxury tax; Minimum salary; the amount of a player bonus fund prior to salary arbitration; and the union’s desire to change the clubs’ revenue sharing formula.

In addition, Major League Baseball has attempted to tax the elimination of free-agent signing compensation to players accepting a much higher spending rate and also wants to expand the postseason to 14 teams, while the union prefers 12. MLB is also keeping its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.

You’d have to go back to August 30, 2002 for the last time MLB came this close to losing regular-season games due to a labor dispute. On that occasion the union was close to going on strike at 3:20 pm, but after almost 25 consecutive hours of meetings they reached an agreement at 11:45 am

This is the most feverish activity in the negotiations since the contacts shifted from New York to Florida last week.

MLB has offered to increase the threshold for the luxury tax, from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, and reaching $220 million in 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, something the union interprets as a cap. salary.

The players asked that the threshold of the luxury tax be 245 million this year and that it reach 273 at the end of the last campaign.