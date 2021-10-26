Baseball Mlb: off to the World Series between Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves

Tonight (2.09 Italian time) race-1 in the home of the Astros, who want to cancel the title won in 2017 but tainted by the stolen signals scandal. The Braves on the hunt for their first triumph since 1995

We’re leaving tonight. At 2.09 Italian time on the diamond in Houston, Astros and Braves take the field for race-1 of the World Series (best of 7). Starters will be Framber Valdez and Charlie Morton. In the face of a devastating attack like that of the Texans (67 points scored in 10 playoff games) against a team that has come as a surprise so far. Atlanta is looking for redemption: from the era of the legendary trio Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, one of the greatest to ever have trod the mound, but capable of giving only one title to the Braves (1995), the team Georgia has hit 16 postseason times, but never managed to raise the trophy, including 12 since last appearance in the Series, in 1999.

cheaters – But Houston also wants to cast out demons. The 2017 victory is in fact tainted by the scandal of stolen signals, those that allowed their batters to know what kind of pitch would come, a significant advantage. Now they would like to show the world that talent would have been enough for them even then to triumph. Two phenomena on the plate: second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, great protagonists also in the American League final won over the Red Sox. Without forgetting Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Alvarez (mvp of the series with Boston) and Alex Bregman. Missing (as against the Sox) Lance McCullers, one of the best pitchers of the Astros. But the success passes from the attack, even if the bullpen is of the highest level with the closer Ryan Pressly absolute number one.

not just acuna – When the Braves lost their best hitter, Ronald Acuna Jr., early in the season, no one was giving them a chance to hit the playoffs. Least of all when, at the beginning of August, they were still under 50% of victories. Since then, however, they have been a steamroller (40-21): in the playoffs they beat Milwaukee first, then they took revenge on the Dodgers, who had beaten them in the National final a year ago. If the reliefs of Houston are scary, the trio of the Braves, AJ Minter, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith, is no exception. At the plate Eddie Rosario, mvp of the league final, will be joined by Joc Pederson, who wants to become the eighth player in the history of the majors to win two titles in a row with two teams (last year he was at the Dodgers), in addition to the veteran Freddie Freeman. Astros favorites, but these Braves have already shown that they don't care about the odds.