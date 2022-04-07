Baseball returns after conflicts | Daily Listin

There were 157 days between the time Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year and the opening of the 2022 season. In between? Better take a deep breath before reciting everything that happened.

A record amount of money spent on free agents. A harsh labor conflict that delayed the opening day.

Perhaps most unthinkable of all: Freeman isn’t even in Atlanta anymore.

Plenty to catch up on before the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers lift the curtain on the season at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon, the first of seven games that day.

Certainly, the sport wants to turn the page after a winter in which owners and players waged a fierce battle over how to divvy up the billions of dollars that professional baseball generates.

Luckily, all the legal issue has been left aside, and the purest fun begins.

What else can Shohei Ohtani do after an unprecedented year of dominance on the mound and at the plate? Will Mets owner Steve Cohen’s millions of dollars be enough to win a championship in Queens? Will anyone be able to tame the Dodgers after acquiring Freeman?

The time has come to find out.

Ahead of the first launch on Thursday, here’s what you need to know:

The new ones.

The unusual winter break split firm activity into two segments, with a first wave of acquisitions ahead of the 99-day lockout that began Dec. 1, followed by a rush to round out rosters when the ban was lifted Dec. 10. of March.

The Rangers were the big winners in the first half. Texas signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for a combined $500 million, solidifying the middle of their infield.

Those deals were part of a day that saw a record $1.4 billion in free agents committed just before the stoppage.

Cy Young winner Robbie Ray left Toronto for Seattle and the Blue Jays replaced him with the Giants’ Kevin Gausman.

The Tigers added Puerto Rican shortstop Javier Báez and Venezuelan starter Eduardo Rodríguez. Even the Marlins got into the dance, paying 53 million for the Venezuelan Avisal García.

Max Scherzer also signed early, joining Cohen and the Mets on a three-year, $130 million deal.

Subsequently, he turned his attention to the labor battle as one of the main voices of the players. He’s now back at his day job — a good thing for New York given that two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom will start the year on the disabled list.

There were several movements



News.

Other notable changes: Clayton Kershaw returned to the Dodgers, the Giants added left-hander Carlos Rodón and the Rockies signed Kris Bryant. Another novelty in the National League West is that Bob Melvin is the new manager of the San Diego Padres, after 11 years in Oakland, to lead Fernando Tatis Jr.

Some changes

The new collective agreement several changes Most notable: the designated hitter will be adopted full time by the National League.