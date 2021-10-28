News

Baseball, World Series Mlb: Houston beats Atlanta in Game-2

The Astros dominate the Braves (7-2) thanks to the starter Urquidy. Altuve hits the 22nd home run of his career in the playoffs, only Manny Ramirez (with 29) did better. From tomorrow three challenges in Georgia

The photocopy of race-1, but with reversed parts. Houston dominates Atlanta (7-2) in Game-2 of the World Series, now at 1-1 with the next three matches to be played in Georgia tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (where there will be no designated hitter being at the team’s home of National League).

One-way match, practically closed after only two innings, with the Astros ahead 5-1. To open the dance was a sacrifice sprint by Alex Bregman in 1st. After Travis D’Arnaud’s home run that momentarily leveled the score in the lower part of the first half, Max Fried, the Braves’ starter, conceded another 4 points to the Texans in the 2nd inning, not helped by Eddie Rosario’s defensive error .

In the 7th inning Josè Altuve hit his 22nd career home run in the playoffs, grabbing Bernie Williams in 2nd place all time behind the 29 of the leader, Manny Ramirez. But Williams hit 22 in 121 games, 75 was enough at second base in Houston. If defeat had to be, for Atlanta manager Brad Snitker it was perhaps a good thing that the game was not pulled. In this way he was able to get his 4 best reliefs to breathe, AJ Minter, Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith, from whom he had asked the beauty of 20 out in race-1. Dominant instead the performance of the starter of the Astros, Josè Urquidy, who left Atlanta only 6 valid and two points with 7 strikeouts in 6 rounds. Luis Garcia for Houston and Ian Anderson for Atlanta will be the starters for Game-3. The series promises to be long and balanced.

October 28 – 07:30

