Based in Switzerland but operational in Italy, the Reggio company evades 250 thousand euros

CORRECTION. The Reggio Emilia Guardia di Finanza has identified a company in the province of Reggio Emilia, operating in IT and design services, which had positioned its headquarters in Switzerland but which, in fact, operated on the national territory with undeclared amounts of half a million of Euro.

According to what reported by the Fiamme Gialle, the fiscal control carried out by the Correggio military showed how the economic activity was not exercised in Switzerland but in Italy, with the sole purpose of benefiting from a lower taxation on one’s profits and, consequently, to conceal the total amount of their revenues and taxable income from the tax authorities.

During the inspection, in fact, on the account of the company, whose ownership of the shares and the effective administration are attributable to people residing in the Emilia province, various elements and clues were found, which proved that the administrative and management activities and the object of the activities were on the national territory.

The control revealed a total undeclared taxable income of 500 thousand euros, reconstructed on the basis of the documentation acquired through the investigation. The fictitious location abroad, according to what was reported by the Finance Police, would have allowed the company to subtract from the Italian tax authorities taxes of approximately 250 thousand euros.