Basel, Cabral goes to Fiorentina. Inter, do the scenarios change for Esposito?

A start of applause, with 4 goals in the first 5 league games. Then the injuries, the attacks of the fans and the press for some behaviors not like an exemplary professional and the expulsion remedied for an overreaction in the last match of 2021. Now, Sebastiano Esposito’s adventure at Basel could be enriched with a new chapter . The Swiss club, in fact, has just sold the Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral, star of the team and striker with 27 goals in the first part of the season to Fiorentina, and currently finds himself without a point of role in the squad. The club management has promised at least two reinforcements, but at the moment Sebastiano Esposito is in effect the only possible option for the manager Rahmen. Or rather, it would be: the dismissal remedied in December against Grasshoppers cost him two rounds of disqualification, and the appeal filed by Basel was rejected.
The beautiful words spoken by David Degen and the departure of Cabral can open up new scenarios for the jewel owned by Inter: first of all as regards its status within the group. The 2002 class can now become one of the first offensive weapons of the Swiss club, but it does not end there. Thanks to the absence of center forward in the squad, Esposito could now find space as a pure 9, after having played so far as an attacking midfielder in the 4-2-3-1 of Basel. The next few months could bring great joys, to him as well as to Inter.
January 29, 2022
