Baselli and Rincon, from pins to scapegoats: Taurus changes skin in the median

Both are on the fringes of Juric’s Bull project and with the contract expiring in June 2022

The best of times are increasingly distant Baselli And Rincon to Turin. Arrived respectively in 2015 and 2017, the two have been two pivots of the Turin median for several seasons. But those times seem to be over now. The Brescia player, from the rupture of the cruciate ligament in his right knee in the summer of 2020, was no longer able to return to the rotations of the midfield, while the Venezuelan was relegated to the bench with the arrival of Juric, who upset the hierarchies. And after the game in La Spezia, their shares are certainly not on the rise.

HERE I’M – Given the simultaneous absences of Pobega and Mandragora, the match in La Spezia could have been an important turning point for the two “senators”: for Rincon, who in the course of a summer went from being one of the pivots of the grenade midfield to the fourth choice in median, but also for Baselli, sunk in the hierarchies of the Toro midfield and until now used by Juric only out of position. Tomas was rather surprisingly preferred to the young Kone and in the first half he got a yellow card after having foolishly lost a ball: also for this reason he was replaced by Baselli. Respectively 57 and 33 minutes available last Saturday, in which however they certainly did not shine, throwing away an important opportunity to show off and relaunch. Slow and not very qualitative the first, soft and not very proactive the second, who can perhaps reproach himself for not having shortened in a timely manner on Jacopo Sala on the occasion of the goal. Ivan Juric, in the post-match, took the defense of the two players: “Rincon played because he trains great and is trying to fix himself. Baselli? It’s not easy when you never play: let’s not throw the cross on him “. But in their own environment Rincon and Baselli ended up in the center of attention – perhaps too much – given the negative result collected by the team.

FUTURE – The match against Spezia, in general, has given rise to those who believe that Baselli and Rincon’s path in Turin has reached the end credits. The space at Toro is less and less and not even the contract is on their side: for both it expires on 30 June 2022 and there seems to be no possibility of renewal. In this sense, the ball now passes to the company which will have to verify the possibility of a sale for at least one of the two in the January market, also considering that the two receive rather heavy salaries. The month of January will be fundamental: Vagnati and members will have to try to sell them, to avoid losing another 2 players to zero next summer, but also to free up a place for a thick midfielder to join Lukic, Mandrake And Pobega and that raises the level of the grenade midfield. Baselli and Rincon, on the other hand, have to behave like professionals and give their all if and when they are called into question.

