Baselli and Verdi “unlock” Ricci and Seck

Calciomercato Torino / The farewells of Verdi and Baselli leave room for the final arrivals of Ricci and Seck under the Mole

A few days before the end of the winter transfer session but Torino does not stop. In fact, there are still two incoming shots safe for the grenade. These are Samuele Ricci from Empoli and Demba Seck from Spal, who have already reached an agreement to join Juric’s court. Before sending the respective business to port, however, there is some space to clear. In fact, Baselli and Verdi are close to leaving the Mole, both of whom have been out of action for some time and intend to relaunch elsewhere. The first has already carried out medical examinations with Cagliari while the former Bologna and Napoli are about to make an agreement with Salernitana.

Turin, the releases: Baselli at Cagliari and Verdi at Salernitana

L’ex Atalanta, used on a few occasions by the Croatian, has reached an agreement with Cagliari which will acquire the card outright. He has already gone to the Sardinian capital for visits and the signing with the rossoblù. Followed for some time by Giulini’s club, he can be reunited with Mazzarri, the coach who made him stand out more in the grenade and who can relaunch him in his fight for salvation. With him, he also left Simone Verdi. Salernitana destination on loan for the former Bologna, who left the grenade club after three seasons.

Turin, the contenders: Ricci and Seck

Their farewells allow grenades to monetize, saving on the salary front and thus being able to focus attention on incoming players. In contention there is still Curls, midfielder born in 2001 under Andreazzoli’s Empoli. Il Toro has already found an agreement with the Tuscans, who receive 8 million plus 2 bonuses for the outright rpestazioni of the young prospect. Similar is the situation of Demba Seck, in the Spal but close to the landing place under the Mole. No loan for him either, which would cost the grenade around 4 million and would be an excellent reinforcement for the attack.