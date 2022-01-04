Baselli, Rincon and Villar on …

There are three names on Sampdoria’s list to replace Adrien Silva, who today officially terminated his contract with the Sampdoria. On the notebook of the Genoa club there are three midfielders: Daniele Baselli and Tomas Rincon del Torino and Gonzalo Villar of Rome. And not only.

All three players are finding little space in their respective teams. The two grenades are closed by Sasa Lukic, Rolando Mandragora and Tommaso Pobega and Ivan Juric is giving very little space to both Baselli and Rincon.

For this reason the two players could leave Turin also in January. Furthermore, the Italian has never been able to find great continuity on the pitch since returning from injury last season. The Venezuelan, on the other hand, would thus return to Genoa, but on a different side. In fact, Rincon has played in the past for Genoa before moving to Juventus and then to Turin. However, it is an old Sampdoria, given that the Sampdoria had looked for him even in the summer.

For Villar the situation is similar. Mourinho sees little of him and is one of the purged after the beating against Bodo / Glimt. Over time it has been replenished, but has had very little space to date. In the season he played just 6 games and 204 minutes. Now he would be ready to change shirt to regain ownership.

Sampdoria thinks of these three profiles. Three different players from each other and who would give different solutions to Roberto D’Aversa.

Verre-Vignato exchange

But it doesn’t stop there. There Sampdoria is also working on an exchange with the Bologna. Out of the Sampdoria there is Verre and could arrive inbound Vignato. In this way, a pure winger would arrive in Genoa who would eventually allow D’Aversa to move on to that 4-3-3 with which he did so well in Parma.