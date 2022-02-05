Basic convinces Sarri, Marusic recovers

After the two-week break due to national teams, it’s time to think about the championship again. There Lazio back on the field Saturday night away against Fiorentina for the 24th matchday of Serie A. Directly from the Formello sports center, Sarri is studying the best formation to be deployed at the Franchi. There is in the door Strakosha, while in the center of the defense, close to Luiz Felipe, space one between Radu and Patric given the prolonged unavailability of Unripe, with Romanian currently preferred over Spanish. On the doubt lanes Marusic which is not at its best, but it should do it. In midfield Cataldi returns after disqualification. Next to him there will be Milinkovic And Basic: Croatian would appear to be ahead of Luis Alberto. In front of the usual Property to lead the attack supported by two between Zaccagni And P.hedron which eliminated the muscle problem.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Venuti, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Ikone, Cabral / Piatek, Gonzalez. All .: Italian

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Radu, Marusic; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. Available: Reina, Adamonis, Lazzari, Floriani Mussolini, Patric, Leiva, A. Anderson, Luis Alberto, Romero, Moro, Felipe Anderson, Cabral. Coach: Sarri.