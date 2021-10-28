basic course on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies at 86% less

Are you interested in the world of cryptocurrencies but don’t know anything about it? You want to try invest in Bitcoin and other virtual currencies, maybe on platforms like eToro, and do you need basic notions to start this adventure? Well, Udemy offers the course that’s right for you in a flash offer. Just think, it normally costs 109.99 euros, but only for today and tomorrow it drops to 16.99 euros!

Udemy course on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: how to invest

The course in question, as specified by the professor Leonardo, will not ensure that from the first investments you will be able to wallow in digital gold. Of the 41 lessons from total duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes, a good part will consist in subscribing to platforms such as Coinbase, thanks to which you can get a bonus percentage in smaller cryptocurrencies (such as XLM and EOS). However, later we will also talk about how to make the cryptocurrencies you will be in possession of. The teacher will also give some little tricks for avoid suffering the blows of volatility.

Loading... Advertisements

The focal sections of the course on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will be the first two, while the following will cover the last fundamental details on interests and the use of the trading platforms. Obviously everything remains a basic course that will allow you to learn the mentality and the mechanisms ideal for investing in the crypto world. We therefore recommend access to the lessons for beginners who want to venture there, especially without spending important initial amounts between the various online trading services. Also, in case of dissatisfaction with the course, you can always ask for a refund.

The entire package of lessons in question will cost only until tomorrow, Friday 29 October 2021, 16.99 Euros. The list price is 109.99 euros, so it is one 85% discount. A truly unmissable offer! The access following the purchase will be unlimited and can be carried out both on smartphones and tablets and on televisions.