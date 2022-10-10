Basic facts about Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne grew up in London’s affluent Belgravia neighborhood with property developer Charles Delevingne and society lady Pandora, a descendant of publishing magnate Sir Jocelyn Stevens, and the aristocratic Jane Sheffield, according to Vogue. Born into a wealthy home, her parents often entertained famous guests, including Madonna (although the teenage Delevingne was more interested in watching TV than meeting the queen of pop) and Joan Collins, who is her godmother.

Despite her privilege, the model had a difficult childhood as she watched her mother struggle with substance abuse. “You grow up too fast because you’re raising your parents,” she admitted to Vogue. “My mother is an incredibly strong person with a big heart and I adore her. But she’s not something you get better at.”

A gifted and precocious girl, she already had the reading ability of a 16-year-old girl at the age of 9. However, she was diagnosed with dyspraxia and developed anxiety and depression, spending much of her education in mental health services. In an interview with Esquire, she acknowledged her social advantages, but was saddened that people assumed she had no reason to be depressed. “I realized how lucky and privileged she was, but all she wanted to do was die,” she revealed. “I felt so guilty about it and hated myself for it, and then it’s a cycle.” Reflecting on her childhood trauma in Vogue, she told her younger self some words of wisdom: “Love yourself…accept yourself, be yourself.”

If you or someone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA’s national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the crisis text line by texting HOME to 741741, call National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.