Basic facts about the life of Halle Berry

Actress Halle Berry had a rough start in life. Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Berry was the product of a biracial couple, witnessing addiction at a young age and becoming the child of a divorce. Her parents separated when Berry was four years old. Berry revealed in an Instagram post that her father struggled with alcohol addiction. Because of their struggles, the two of them were never able to have the bond they should have, nor were her mom and dad able to stay together and create a happy home environment.

Following their father’s absence, she and her sister were raised by their mother, a psychiatric nurse. Growing up as a black child of a single white parent in the ’60s and ’70s posed its fair share of issues and struggles with a young Berry. In an AARP interview, she talked about how after her father left her, her African-American family members wanted little or nothing to do with her. Berry saw her mother struggle against everything that came her way and she attributes her own perseverance to the qualities she saw in her mother’s experiences.

During Berry’s teenage years, which were spent in a predominantly Caucasian educational environment, Berry strove for perfection in everything he did. According to Hello, Halle said, “It was disgusting how much she wanted me to like them. She was Miss Everything: cheerleader, student senator, in the paper, on the honor roll, you name it.” This drive for approval, however, eventually led to doors opening beyond the classroom.

