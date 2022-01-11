The government has chosen to expand the fields of application of the reinforced green pass: the super green pass has some differences compared to the basic green pass, and it is good to deepen them. The Christmas decree has foreseen and introduced new ones rules from 10 January until 31 March, the date set for the end of the state of emergency. Let’s see which are the places where the basic green pass will be enough to access and which ones will require the reinforced green pass.

Basic green pass and reinforced green pass, the differences

One of the points on which the government has pressed the most was aimed at extending the use of the green pass base and the reinforced green pass. For the moment, we are also focusing a lot on facilitating smart working, as well as onvaccination obligation for those over 50. However, there are big differences between the two green passes, from the way they are obtained to the use we can make of them.

For get the basic green pass, you need to make a molecular buffer or quick, obtaining as a response thenegative outcome. The reinforced green pass, on the other hand, requires the double vaccination or the recovery from Covid-19 for less than six months.

According to the government calendar, the basic green pass will be mandatory from January 20th to go to the beauty centers or in hairdressers (the rule is also valid for workers and not just for customers).

From February 1stinstead, it will be mandatory to show it also in public offices – both by workers and users – and therefore Municipalities, Provinces, Regions, Post Offices, INPS, Inail fall into this band. For the moment, it is therefore important to keep these dates on the calendar, so as not to be caught unprepared and to better adapt to the rules set by the government.

Reinforced green pass: what it is, how it is obtained and where it is mandatory

The super green pass is currently obtained with a double dose of vaccine or if there is less than six months of healing. Where is it mandatory to show the reinforced green pass? According to what the government has decided, in some structures, such as hotels, parties, festivals, fairs, congress centers, outdoor catering services, facilities with tourist-commercial purposes, swimming pools, cultural and means of transport – public or regional – will require the exhibition.

Who is exempt from the super green pass

They are exempt from the super green pass children under 12 years old, subjects exempt from vaccination for medical or health reasons, people who can show an Anti Covid vaccination certificate issued by the competent authorities until 31 December 2021. Until 31 January 2022, also citizens who have received the ReiThera vaccine, with one or double dose.

Super green pass for workers over 50

The Covid decree of January 5, 2022 has imposed the obligation of the super green pass for workers – both public and private – and also for freelancers who are over 50 years of age. In any case, the obligation at work is not immediate: according to what the government reports, will start on February 15, 2022.