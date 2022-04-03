basic guide to know where to start mining

The easiest (but not necessarily most profitable) way is to pay a company to add mining plates to your existing infrastructure. In this case, the administration and maintenance of the miner is completely in the hands of the contracted company and, having previously agreed on the percentages, the income is divided between both parties.

On the other hand, there is a more profitable way to engage in this activity, which is putting together own rigs (This is what the set of components assembled to mine cryptocurrencies is called).

Although it is a task that may seem complex, with information and a knowledge base, users and investors can (and in fact do) build their own rigs.

The necessary components are basically the same as for a desktop computer. With the difference that one or more video cards are used and no cabinet is used. Thus, the list of devices to be used is made up as follows:

Rig structure (where all the components will be assembled).

Motherboard (main board where all devices will be connected).

Processor + RAM memory (basic devices on any PC).

Power supply (will provide electrical current to all devices).

Pendrive / Hard drive (the mining system will be installed here).

Risers (adapters that allow connecting the video cards to the motherboard).

Video plates: They will be in charge of carrying out the mining work.

Once the components are assembled, it is necessary to configure them together with a wallet to which the mined cryptos will be sent. They will be constantly generating income as long as they are turned on and connected to the internet. All this applies to mining cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Ravencoin, Ethereum Classic, among other.

For Bitcoin mining, dedicated devices specifically for that purpose called ASICs which are much noisier than conventional video cards and consume more power. They come already assembled and it is only necessary to configure them.

It is worth mentioning that for these options presented there are multiple variants such as companies that sell the assembled rig ready to connect in our home, companies to which we can take our rigs and offer us housing service (accommodation), etc.

Regardless of the alternative used, a source of passive income in dollarstaking into account that the returns are obtained in the crypto that we mine, being able to sell them at the price of the day.