Basic medicine, Diliberto also leaves. No substitute

The doctor’s appointment as general practitioner in Treviglio, Arzago and Casirate ends on Monday 25 April.

The appointment of the doctor ends on Monday 25 April Cristina Diliberto as a general practitioner in Treviglio, Arzago and Casirate. Despite numerous attempts, ATS has not been able, at the moment, to appoint any new Doctor, so citizens are invited not to go unnecessarily to the Choice and Revocation of the Asst desks.

Doctor change: three ways for patients

Patients have three options before them:

Personally contact the other Doctors in the Area and the professionals of the neighboring Area asking for their acceptance, if available. The names of all doctors in the Area can be found at the link https://anamed.ats-bg.it/. In case of acceptance, the citizen must not go to the ASST counter but send the doctor’s choice form duly filled in here to the email trevigliosceltarevoca@asst-bgovest.it, together with the Doctor’s acceptance; Choose another doctor online. In fact, a professional in the area, Dr. Antonino Cilluffo, made himself available to increase the places available for his new clients. This choice (up to reaching his limit – or that of another doctor who frees himself in the meantime -) will be possible EXCLUSIVELY through the Electronic Health Record, by accessing via SPID / Pin-Puk / CIE (VIDEO: https://youtu.be/ xCBs2R0meQY). This possibility will be active, indicatively, not before Tuesday 26 April. Also in this case the citizen will not have to go to the counter. For those who do not find alternatives or do not find a place at Ciluffo, there is always the possibility of contacting the Continuity Assistance station (former medical guard) by calling 116117. Here the indications of ATS https://www.ats-bg.it/continuita – assistance-ex-medical-guard

Basic medicine, a “profoundly changed” sector

“There are ongoing contacts, by ATS Bergamo, to find the Doctors who would guarantee the upgrading of the CAD station (Day Care Continuity – Day Medical Guard) in Treviglio – Asst says in a note – All people on the” front line “Ats, Doctors, ASST Presst operators are engaged in a very difficult operation, aimed at seeking possible solutions, in compliance with the rules that govern a profoundly changed sector”.