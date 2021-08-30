basic notions and concepts to start earning

Cryptocurrencies, and especially the Bitcoin, have become within everyone’s reach and are registering ever-increasing success. More and more investors are choosing to dedicate themselves to Bitcoin trading and other cryptocurrencies. But one wonders which are the rules foreseen in Europe regarding cryptocurrency exchanges.

In this article we will understand what the European regulation on cryptocurrencies and investor earnings is, the limits and what are the regulations that could be introduced in the future.

What is Bitcoin and how it works

It was the end of 2008 when an anonymous inventor, known under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, developed the first cryptocurrency in the world.

To date Bitcoin is the most famous and popular virtual currency in the world, coming to be worth even 50,000 dollars.

But to give a definition of Bitcoin we can say that it is one virtual currency, without physical coins or banknotes, which can be exchanged and spent to make purchases.

It is a currency decentralized, therefore there is no central server but the network is managed by the server nodes and the value of the bitcoin depends only on the value of supply and demand, and is not issued by governments or central banks.

Each user has an identification code that makes the network anonymous. It is also a network encrypted which follows precise rules that guarantee the uniqueness of the chain.

The regulation of the European Union

First of all, it must be said that the regulations on cryptocurrencies, and therefore also on Bitcoin, may vary according to the member state and in accordance with the European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Commission (EC), the European Central Bank (ECB ), the European Insurance and Pensions (EIOPA) and the European Securities Supervisory Authority (ESMA).

Despite this clarification, cryptocurrencies in general are considered legal throughout the European Union.

Instead, the regulations relating to exchanges vary in the individual member states, as does the taxation on cryptocurrencies.

Most Member States apply a tax on capital gains on profits derivatives from cryptocurrencies at rates of 0-50%.

Loading... Advertisements

Furthermore, in 2015, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that exchanges between fiat and cryptocurrencies should be exempt from VAT as cryptocurrencies are services and not goods.

Bitcoin trading in Europe

Bitcoin represents an important source of income, both in the case of the business of mining both for investments.

Regarding the latter, there are many to date exchange platforms that allow you to trade by exchanging fiat currencies in cryptocurrencies, but also cryptocurrencies in other cryptocurrencies, generating profit on price changes.

Within the European Union, cryptocurrencies are regarded as qualified financial instruments, also called QFI. In addition, European regulations allow banks, credit or investment companies to hold, acquire exposure or offer services in cryptocurrencies.

The exchanges dealing with QFI are then regulated at the regional level. However, businesses are required to comply with a wide range of EU laws and regulations, including AML / CTF on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism, CRD / CRR with capital requirements for the banking sector, EMD2 on payment services, MiFID II on financial services and PSD2 on digital payments.

For this reason, there are many exchange platforms that can be used on the European territory for trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as in the case of Avatrade, eToro, Coinbase and many others.