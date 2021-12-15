Basic psychologist, a new figure is born in the health districts of the Asl

They called it a “historic sentence”. Because the Constitutional Court agreed with the Campania Region and the appeal of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers was rejected. Because a novelty is introduced, namely the new figure of the basic psychologist. It will help doctors and pediatricians of free choice to intercept and cure the ailments of the soul. And never as in this period the need has been felt, given that the pandemic has also caused psychological consequences for a part of the population. Just think of those who have lost a job, those who have lost a family member, those who have lived or are living in a new condition of isolation. Thus, without ignoring the many problems that still grip the health of our Region, there is a record: Campania it will be the first Italian Region to establish the basic psychologist.

There Constitutional Court, with judgment number 241, has in fact rejected the appeal proposed by the Government against the Campania regional law, the number 35 of the August 3, 2020, with which it is established, in the health districts of the Asl, the service of basic psychology in support of the care needs that emerged during the epidemiological emergency from Covid. According to the regional law, the activities will be ensured by freelance psychologists in a conventional relationship within each ASL and with the task of working in synergy with doctors and pediatricians of free choice. The goal should be to intercept and alleviate the growing burden of psychological disorders in the population, also due to the effects of the pandemic in progress. The service would act as a filter for both secondary levels of care and first aid and would help organize and manage decentralized psychological care with respect to some types of care.

“A historic ruling, which returns enormous value to the professionalism of thousands of psychologists and psychologists who work throughout the region and beyond,” says the president of the Campania Psychologists Association. Armando Cozzuto. Campania, therefore, is at the forefront in this area and leads the way at a national level. «The green light of the Constitutional Court to the law of the Campania Region allows to raise the quality of health care services in Campania – says the governor Vincenzo De Luca -. It will also offer, as in the objectives of the law itself, the possibility of new hires ».

Neapolitan, with a degree in Economics and a master in Marketing and Communication, she has been a professional journalist since 2007. For Il Riformista she deals with justice and economics. Expert in crime and judicial news, she worked in the editorial board of the newspaper Cronache di Napoli and then collaborated with national newspapers (Il Mattino, Il Sole 24 Ore) and press agencies (TMNews, Askanews).

© All rights reserved

Viviana Lanza