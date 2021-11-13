“basic shopping” products save money

Prices are rising: gas, electricity, petrol and consequently the cost of food on supermarket shelves is bound to rise. Esselunga has decided to go against the trend.

“Is the cost of living going up? We are lowering prices.” This is the slogan of the well-known supermarket chain to announce the campaign that began on November 11 to protect citizens and against expensive living. ‘is the cost of raw materials and energy) is creating many problems for consumers. Esselunga has therefore identified a “basket” of products that is the basis of Italian shopping. These are the things we all put in our shopping cart: let’s talk about pasta, soap, rice, etc …

But the list is long and 1500 products have been selected and included in the “savings basket”: the price of this selection will drop on average by 6%. The initiative will involve all sales channels, both physical stores and online shopping.

These are the words, as also reported in Il Corriere della Sera, by Marina Caprotti (daughter of the founder) and Gabriele Villa (general manager): The time has come to take action to support customers whose consumption risks ending up under pressure ».

There is no set deadline for this operation against price increases and in aid of consumers.