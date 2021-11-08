Basilicata and stabilization of doctors, nurses and other operators hired during the emergency: here is the latest news

“There stabilization of doctors, nurses and other exhibitors health care professions hired during theCovid emergency with fixed-term contracts envisaged by the draft of the Budget Law 2022 launched by the Council of Ministers, is an element of great positivity because it intends to enhance the most important resource of our health system: the staff, an essential condition for health that is functional to the health needs of citizens ”.

To affirm it, in a note, is the group leader of the Brothers of Italy of the Basilicata Region Giovanni Vizziello which adds:

“According to the analysis conducted by FIASO (Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals) and by SDA Bocconi the number of health personnel subject to stabilization in Basilicata would be 363 health workers (20 doctors, 207 nurses and 136 operators including biologists, laboratory technicians, health assistants, etc.) and in addition to the approximately 54 thousand health workers hired in the country with flexible contracts during the pandemic.

The provision in the budget law of a chapter dedicated to permanent transformation of the hires made during the Covid emergency with flexible contracts it will allow health authorities to provide better services, especially in the area of ​​prevention and district assistance, and health workers to plan their lives, without worrying about the frantic search for a stable job.

Too often the attitude of those who want to marry with dried figs has been taken on health care in the sense of providing programs and plans to strengthen health care not supported by appropriate investments, a modus operandi that in the past has also affected our region and with respect to which we need to turn the page, making the best possible use of the opportunities that the government makes available to the regions ”.

