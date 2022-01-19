Basket, Cantù separates from Robert Johnson, the no vax player

Robert Johnson leaves Cantù. The company has closed the contract with the US guard, top scorer in the red group of A2, who has decided not to get vaccinated. From 10 January, due to the new anti Covid regulations, Johnson did not train with the team and did not play last Sunday in the defeat of Cantù in Treviglio. Johnson will go to Legia, Poland.

Forbidden to play

For players of amateur leagues, such as the A2 in basketball, the super green pass is now mandatory, granted to those who are vaccinated or recovered from the disease. This rule does not apply to Serie A, professional league players. As workers, they are not subject to the vaccination obligation: without the super green pass, from 1 February, they will not be able to access hotels, restaurants, airplanes, trains, but training and playing games are allowed. Despite playing a defined amateur championship, like all A2 non-EU players, Johnson is a professional in all respects. To enter and play in Italy, he obtained a work visa. As well as the non-EU Serie A players. So the paradox is that Johnson could have played in Serie A but not in A-2.