Basket Serie A, Pesaro beats Treviso 73-63, third win in a row
Even without Delfino, the Marchisans beat Palaverde at the end of a match that was always in control. Zanotti (18 points) the best scorer
The absence of Carlos Delfino is not enough to stop Pesaro: even without their leader, the boys of coach Banchi conquer the third victory in a row, breaking Palaverde with an almost perfect performance.
Treviso-Pesaro 63-73
Dragged by the ex Moretti, by Zanotti and Tyrique Jones, the team from the Marche controls the match from the first minute to the final siren, thanks to an orderly, concrete and very effective basketball. Treviso pays a disastrous first half, with eleven turnovers, nine offensive rebounds allowed and just 2/6 to free throws. In the second half he looks for a comeback, but too many mistakes (even from the line) are a condemnation. Pesaro is more convinced and determined from the start: offensive rebounds and steals allow the guests to immediately gain an important margin (10-20 after 6 ‘), which they will keep until the end. The first quarter ends 17-26 and in the second Zanotti’s triples to widen the gap (19-34). Russell’s three fouls after not even 15 ‘are a further tile for the team of coach Menetti, which does not collapse only thanks to Dimsa’s triples (32-43 at the long break).
On his return to the field Pesaro finds the maximum advantage (+16), but at the end of the third quarter Treviso wakes up: everything is very fast, in no time at all the home team reaches -2 and can find the hook, which, however, does not arrive. Thus the guests overcome the worst moment and in the last set they regain control of the match, regaining the advantage in double figures and taking home two very heavy points.
TrevisoAkele 16, Sims 13, Dimsa 12
PesaroZanotti 18, Lamb 13, Moretti 12, T. Jones 11
December 11, 2021 (change December 11, 2021 | 22:16)
