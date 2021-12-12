Basket Serie A, Pesaro beats Treviso 73-63, third win in a row

Treviso-Pesaro 63-73

Dragged by the ex Moretti, by Zanotti and Tyrique Jones, the team from the Marche controls the match from the first minute to the final siren, thanks to an orderly, concrete and very effective basketball. Treviso pays a disastrous first half, with eleven turnovers, nine offensive rebounds allowed and just 2/6 to free throws. In the second half he looks for a comeback, but too many mistakes (even from the line) are a condemnation. Pesaro is more convinced and determined from the start: offensive rebounds and steals allow the guests to immediately gain an important margin (10-20 after 6 ‘), which they will keep until the end. The first quarter ends 17-26 and in the second Zanotti’s triples to widen the gap (19-34). Russell’s three fouls after not even 15 ‘are a further tile for the team of coach Menetti, which does not collapse only thanks to Dimsa’s triples (32-43 at the long break).