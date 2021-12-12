Sports

Basket Serie A, Pesaro beats Treviso 73-63, third win in a row

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read

Even without Delfino, the Marchisans beat Palaverde at the end of a match that was always in control. Zanotti (18 points) the best scorer

The absence of Carlos Delfino is not enough to stop Pesaro: even without their leader, the boys of coach Banchi conquer the third victory in a row, breaking Palaverde with an almost perfect performance.

Treviso-Pesaro 63-73

Dragged by the ex Moretti, by Zanotti and Tyrique Jones, the team from the Marche controls the match from the first minute to the final siren, thanks to an orderly, concrete and very effective basketball. Treviso pays a disastrous first half, with eleven turnovers, nine offensive rebounds allowed and just 2/6 to free throws. In the second half he looks for a comeback, but too many mistakes (even from the line) are a condemnation. Pesaro is more convinced and determined from the start: offensive rebounds and steals allow the guests to immediately gain an important margin (10-20 after 6 ‘), which they will keep until the end. The first quarter ends 17-26 and in the second Zanotti’s triples to widen the gap (19-34). Russell’s three fouls after not even 15 ‘are a further tile for the team of coach Menetti, which does not collapse only thanks to Dimsa’s triples (32-43 at the long break).

On his return to the field Pesaro finds the maximum advantage (+16), but at the end of the third quarter Treviso wakes up: everything is very fast, in no time at all the home team reaches -2 and can find the hook, which, however, does not arrive. Thus the guests overcome the worst moment and in the last set they regain control of the match, regaining the advantage in double figures and taking home two very heavy points.

TrevisoAkele 16, Sims 13, Dimsa 12

PesaroZanotti 18, Lamb 13, Moretti 12, T. Jones 11

December 11, 2021 (change December 11, 2021 | 22:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bologna-Fiorentina, VN report cards: Gonzalez iradiddio, Sottil minus. Great Biraghi!

7 days ago

“I already know how it will end” (the goalkeeper does the begging) – Libero Quotidiano

3 weeks ago

Binotto: “We were hoping for something more” – F1 Team – Formula 1

November 7, 2021

“Nandez to Napoli? Giulini made him a promise”

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button