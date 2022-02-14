Basket, Unahotels – Nutribullet 67-62: the report cards of the red and white Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

BOLOGNA – The Reggiana basketball against Treviso he finds an important victory in the playoff key, although he does not make up for the goal difference.

Here are the report cards of the red and white.

Stephen Thompson (4 points): two rings, two assists and nothing else. Rating 5.5

Mikael Hopkins (8 points): it is not his evening, also considering the two blocks suffered. In the end, as per his characteristic, he finds rebounds and points that make the game safe. Rated 6+

Arturs Strautins (6 points): does not affect and does not cause damage. Rating: 6

Bryant Crawford (7 points): some highs and lows, but in the key moment he is ready to sign the maximum advantage that served as a dowry in the final. Rated 6+

Andrea Cinciarini (12 points): what else to say? Tonight the “Tit” makes pots, lids and even handles with a triple double, the first Italian ever to get it, with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He plays 38 minutes, but Caja needs her playmaker too much. Rating 7.5

Justin Johnson (8 points): physical match for the 23 of Reggio Emilia, one of the most used in the match, which at the end paid off. Rated 6+

Osvaldas Olisevicius (18 points): he is the best scorer in Reggio, with a couple of very elegant baskets, but above all with the 7 points in a row put on the scoresheet in a sterile second half, which in fact knocked out Treviso. Rating 7.5

Mouhamet Diouf (4 points): too bad some naivete too much for the twenty-year-old Senegalese who goes to basketball school against Sims. Rating 6-

Attilio Caja (coach): the return to the bench of the coach from Pavia coincides with the return to victory at the Unipol Arena. The team is obviously suffering from the tour de force to which it is subject and to which there are still 2 races left, but the recovery from -8 to +10 is positive, as is the defense at times. Rating 6.5