Basketball, Euroleague: Milan beats Monaco 71-65

With an excellent defense and the refined talent of Hines and Rodriguez, Milan conquered the Principality of Monaco by closing the streak of four consecutive knockouts. For 30 minutes Ettore Messina finds the best version of a collective that made the difference in the first nine days. Behind the Olimpia is a bunker, then transition and ball circulation make the difference, enhancing the qualities of individuals. Kyle in the first half, the Chacho in the second part but a bit everyone puts the stamp on an indisputable superiority, tempered only by a final in which Milan loosens its grip too soon. From +21 it closes on +6. But the feeling that Monaco can place the insult never mounts.

The match

Without Datome, Mitoglou and Moraschini, Messina launches Daniels in the quintet without risking anything, but the Milanese impact is the right one. The pace is in the hands of Olimpia who defend carefully and grind excellent possessions in attack. The 8/10 from two and the two triples of the first quarter already dig an important gap (26-14). Shields is the one of better days, Bentil is solid on par with Hines and Melli, Delaney and Hall sting. Mitrovic, on the other hand, must immediately deal with Mike James’ moons: he starts from the bench, plays a few minutes (one lost) and is called back to sit where he begins to question with coach and deputy. On the field, however, Donta Hall falls badly and it is another problem for the Monegasques who cannot find a way to produce easy baskets. And this “detail” conditions the match, on which Olimpia produces an ever stronger squeeze. Triple of the Milanese Hall, Delaney and then the continuous hammering of Hines: +16 (39-23) in the 17 ‘with Monaco running with 6/23 shooting. Donta Hall returns but Bacon falls badly shortly before the interval in which Milan arrives ahead of 12 (27-39) and in complete control. On the return to the field, the triples of Melli, Rodriguez and Daniels balance some offensive passages of a Milan that, however, the treasure is built in the first quarter, armoring it with a defense that never falls with shots. Lee tries to shake the Monk, but he has too many out-of-the-way comrades by his side. The fourth triple from Milan (Bentil) pumps a new extension: Olimpia at 30 ’57-44. At the beginning of the last quarter the final blow of the knockout: Rodriguez’s eight points, with two triples, catapult Milan to +19 (65-44) and then to +21. Then Olimpia lifted his foot from the accelerator, perhaps too early, but not as long as it would take for Monaco to get back up.