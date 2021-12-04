Basketball, Euroleague: Milan falls again, fourth consecutive knockout | News

Sports

Basketball, Euroleague: Milan falls again, fourth consecutive knockout

To celebrate this time is Alba Berlin, who wins at home 81-76: an excellent last quarter is not enough

Fourth consecutive defeat in Euroleague for theOlimpia Milan, which also falls on German soil, defeated 81-76 fromAlba Berlin. After a first quarter in which the Armani manages to somehow contain the damage (19-15), the long interval sees the Germans fly to +9 (43-34). The third period was slightly better, however, where the Milanese still slip to -11 (67-56); Delaney and Datome drag Olimpia even on the momentary level, but it is not enough.

After the collapses against Unics Kazan, Zenit St. Petersburg and Olympiakos, the fourth in a row arrives for an Olimpia Milano that is extremely difficult to recover in the Euroleague from last November 12, the date of the last continental success. At the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin the hosts of the Alba find the decisive plays in their last possessions, thus managing to keep enough margin points to win the challenge.

Immediately intense and balanced match, with the Berliners who find a first break by escaping up to +9. The Germans make great use of Koumadje’s centimeters under the basket, with Milan just unable to contain him. The Lombards, however, return at the end of the first quarter up to -4. Armani starts well in the second period, but suffers the reaction from Alba Berlin who makes the most of the physicality under the basket and the precision of the paint (55.6%).

It is clear that the guests feel (and not a little) the absence of Tarczewski and Mitoglou, with the foul problem that binds Nicolò Melli to the interval (3 fouls for the captain of the Red Shoes). Capitolini then ahead by 11 points (67-56) at the end of the third period thanks to a deadly break at the partial start. Milan reacts in the second part of the quarter with Rodriguez and Shields, but it is in the last quarter that he manages to engage the additional gear to further mend the tear. Delaney (12 points, top scorer for Olimpia) and Datome clear the gap, but Marcus Eriksson is graceful in the evening (21 points): he and Lammers put the word ‘end’ to the match: 81-76.

