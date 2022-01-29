Basketball, Euroleague: Olimpia Milano also tames Zalgiris 65-58: fourth consecutive victory

MEDIOLANUM FORUM DI ASSAGO (MI) – Coach Ettore Messina’s warning was clear: Zalgiris should not be faced by looking a derelict ranking, which crushes the Lithuanian side to the bottom after a tremendous start from nine consecutive defeats. And not even looking at the roster, leafless from injuries and coronavirus problems that have hit the team in recent days. Because if there is a continuum that has always distinguished every version of the Zalgiris seen in recent (and not) Euroleague history, is a tremendous strength of charactercapable of overcoming any difficulty.

And so, the game on the card “to be won” to consolidate the third place in the standings is transformed into a risky trap. The Zalgiris descends on the parquet of the Forum head free, with nothing to lose. And, right from the start, marked by a break-flash of 0-7 sprung from the stinging legs of Lukas Lekavicius, it is clear which team, in addition to overcoming the opponent, it must also beat the psychological pressure.

Milan folds the team of coach Jure Zdovc with a +7 that summarizes a difficult and ugly eveningdecided once again the quality of the defensive systemalways ready to shore up an attack tending to run aground too frequently. The exploit of the first quarter of the Zalgiris, able to stay in contact by shooting 20 unlikely points, is soon extinguished: 10, 15 and 13 are the revenues for the following periods (38 overall), for 58 final ones. And, as long as Milan continues to stifle opponents below 60 points, the victories will come semi-automatically. Not very bright, certainly, but still functional for the ranking. A ranking that, after twenty games, sees Olimpia to 70% successesa figure higher than the 10% compared to the already excellent result of last season.

Absorbed the lethargic start, Milan stretches his hands on the game by lighting the fuse with the triples of Troy Daniels (12 points, 4/9 from the arc, three bombs in the first quarter alone). Then they are Sergio Rodriguez And Devon Hall to build the break. The Chacho is essential in coming to the rescue from the bench a a nervous Malcolm Delaney, in those classic evenings in which he tends to get lost in a very personal fight against everything and everyone (5 points with 1/7 shooting and 4 turnovers). The vitality of Rodriguez (10 points, 4 assists) sets in motion the red and white attack, while Hall, MVP for quality and quantity on both sides of the pitch, he places decisive plays on repeat (12 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists).

Devon Hall shooting against Regimantas Miniotas, AX Armani Exchange Milano-Zalgiris Kaunas, Euroleague 2021-22 Credit Photo Getty Images

The +9 of the long interval (39-30) it seems to be able to give the there a second fluid time to transform the dispute into a controlled management. Milan touches the +14 with the return to the field of Daniels (52-38 at 29 ‘), but, when the game is now channeled, the response of pure pride of Zalgiris arrives on time. Olimpia loosen your concentrationcommitting a very serious mistake. The quintettone does not give the desired resultsengulfing a constipation attack even more, and the Zalgiris can get closer up to -8 (56-48) wasting four consecutive possessions to go further.

Milan, nailed to just 5 points in 6 minutes of the fourth period, it masses turnovers (10 at the end after only 2 of the first half) and forced conclusions, and it is the return of the veterans is necessary to ease the tension. Rodriguez turns the light back on, while Kyle Hines (6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) e Hall brush the decisive baskets accompanied by play defensive equally important. The last hopes of Zalgiris set right on two balls clawed by the pincers of the red and white center, and Olimpia can breathe a sigh of liberating relief despite only 11 points made in the final ten minutes.

Milan will continue the European season facing a new double round next week. On Tuesday 1 February Olimpia will take the field in the extremely difficult away match on Serbian soil against Red Star Belgradewhile Thursday 3 will welcome the Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul by coach Sasha Djordjevic.

AX Armani Exchange Milan – Zalgiris Kaunas 65-58

Milan : Delaney 5, Hall 12, Ricci, Melli 6, Tarczewski 4; Kell, Rodriguez 10, Daniels 12, Hines 6, Bentil 7, Datome 3. Ne: Biligha. All .: Messina.

: Delaney 5, Hall 12, Ricci, Melli 6, Tarczewski 4; Kell, Rodriguez 10, Daniels 12, Hines 6, Bentil 7, Datome 3. Ne: Biligha. All .: Messina. Zalgiris: Lekavicius 13, Lukosiunas, Ulanovas 2, Cavanaugh 10, Blazevic 13; Webster 7, Miniotas 5, Krivas, Milaknis 8, Giffey. Ne: Sargiunas. All .: Zdovc.

