Basketball, Euroleague: Olimpia Milano suffocates under the physicality of Fenerbahçe: defeat 71-60

MEDIOLANUM FORUM IN ASSAGO (MI) – The fourth consecutive game at 60 points is expensive. This time it is Milan that suffocates between the coils of Fenerbahçe, physical, rocky, compact and went down on the parquet of the Forum with a knife between his teeth to avenge the tragic defeat of the first leg, when he was crushed with a first period of 22-3 and only 43 overall final points (historical low). Chapeau to coach Sasha Djordjevic, capable of preparing the game in a splendid way. And most importantly, to have extracted from this team an incredibly wild soul in these weeks of absence of the two superstars, Nando De Colo and Jan Vesely. The sack of the Forum is worth the fourth consecutive victory of Vader (11-10), which thus continues its great ascent towards the playoff area after a very poor start to the season. Four wins in a row where the team has found compactness and better play compared to the moments with De Colo and Vesely on the pitch, thanks to the total responsibility of the rest of the group and a clearly improved defensive level.

The promising red and white start (8-2 after 4 ‘) landslide a very strange first half of low quality and defensive coordination. The Vader digs easy baskets in the area with weak side flash cuts (68% off two, 23/34), builds very good perimeter conclusions with overturns (6/22 at the end, but after a brilliant start from 5/7), punishes every slightest opponent error and, above all, he reads Olimpia’s attack with surprising ease, removing any space on the classic pick’n’roll plays delivered and forcing a exaggerated number of turnovers (7 in the first quarter alone, 10 in the first half, then limited to 13 finals). Milan collapses by touching the -16 with a face very far from the one seen in the latest releases: that of a tired, unattached, distracted, compliant and pierceable team.

The shock comes in the second half of the second period, when the attack improves mobility, spacing, and the ability to build perimeter perimeter. Olimpia climbs up to -9 of the long interval and, relying on his veterans, opens the second half with a break-flash of 9-0 to nail parity to odds 43. But the magic moment is choked on the most beautiful, with two wasted possessions to make an overtaking that would have given a big psychological repercussion to the game. And the Vader can rise from the ashes.

Marko Guduric (MVP with 17 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds) restores order in the attack of the Turkish team, affecting the red and white defense from handler of extraordinary quality around the perimeter. In paint, the muscles of Jeyhve Floyd (6) and Devin Booker (14 + 8 rebounds), while Achille Polonara (8 + 4) e Dyshawn Pierre (6 + 6 in 40 minutes, always on the field in a heroic way) lead versatility, flexibility and enormous doses of combativeness. Olimpia arrives at the last interval on the -3, only conceding 11 points in a third quarter of recovered defensive compactness, it climbs up to -1 at the start of the fourth period with Bentil, but he goes out again burying himself in his chronic offensive problems.

Jehyve Floyd dunks in the match between AX Armani Exchange Milano and Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul, Euroleague 2021-22 Credit Photo Getty Images

A long period of drought in the middle of the fourth period relaunches the Vader, ready to re-extend their hands on the score and on the inertia of the game. Milan returns to square in defense, clings to Nik Melli’s only offensive blast to go back to -4, misses the -1 strike with Rodriguez and, from then on, it will be an entirely yellow and blue final. Olimpia only scores 9 points in an asphyxiated fourth period while Guduric brushes you play as a super-champion and bags, from a standstill, from eight meters, the triple of +8 two minutes from the end which brings down the credits. His match is only tainted by a showy goliardic excess in the final. A gesture that ignites a riot in midfield on the sound of the siren that also involves a player with nerves of steel like Kyle Hines. But the rusts of the first leg match, combined with tonight’s burning defeat, add fuel to the fire.

Olimpia slips to 15-7 in the standings and now risks hooking up to third place at the hands of Zenith in case of success tomorrow night on the field of Real Madrid. For the first time since December, the absences of Shavon Shields and Dinos Mitoglou play an important role, the players with the highest offensive qualities in the back-court and front-court. The 43% off two (12/28) sums up well the difficulties suffered to set foot in the area with an advantage to be exploited to build a high percentage shot. And the director struggles to put order. Malcolm Delaney plays a game in a lower tone than the extraordinary one in Belgrade (11 points, 5 assists in 32 minutes), but almost completely lacks the contribution of Sergio Rodriguez, in a clear moment of physical and mental fogging (only 3 points and 3 assists with 5 turnovers in 19 complex minutes from the bench). Also looking for guns on the perimeter. Gigi Datome struggling to equalize the physical level of the match, Troy Daniels is lost very quickly, Jerian Grant watch from the bench after the stop for covid, and the jabs of Devon Hall (9 points), too squeezed in the last few weeks.

AX Armani Exchange Milan – Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul 60-71

Milan : Delaney 11, Hall 9, Ricci 5, Melli 9, Tarczewski; Rodriguez 3, Daniels 3, Hines 6, Bentil 12, Datome 2. Ne: Biligha, Grant. All .: Messina.

: Delaney 11, Hall 9, Ricci 5, Melli 9, Tarczewski; Rodriguez 3, Daniels 3, Hines 6, Bentil 12, Datome 2. Ne: Biligha, Grant. All .: Messina. Fenerbahçe: Henry 6, Hazer 5, Pierre 6, Booker 14, Duverioglu 1; Akpinar 8, Guduric 17, Floyd 6, Polonara 8. Ne: Birsen, Mahmutoglou, Biberovic. Coach: Djordjevic.

