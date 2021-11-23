Basketball, Fortitudo: Brandon Ashley has fled to the USA

The American winger found on the plane by comrade Benzing on his way to the national team. The precedents of Cureton in Milan in 1983 and the “specialist” Askew from Udine and Reggio Emilia

Brandon Ashley returned to the United States without permission from Fortitudo Bologna. His teammate Robin Benzing, on his way to Germany for his commitments with the national team, found him on the plane to Frankfurt and asked him what he was doing there and Ashley candidly replied: “I’m going home” . Fortitudo announced that “Ashley returned to the US on her own initiative without having previously agreed with the club”. In the first 9 league games, the 27-year-old Californian winger played 22.6 minutes on average with 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, the team’s number 1.

The last post – “Ain’t no place like Paladozza”, “There is no place like Paladozza”, wrote Ashley in the last post on Instagram, October 24, with a photo of him with the fans in the background. Born in San Francisco, after college in Arizona, he played in the G-League in Texas, at Alba Berlin, in Nicosia, in New Zealand and again in the G-League. For Fortitudo, another problem in the beginning of the season complicated by coach changes, injuries and defeats. The team from Bologna is last in the standings on a par with Pesaro with two wins and seven defeats.

Previous – Ashley’s escape is reminiscent of similar episodes of the 1980s and 1990s. Earl Cureton left Milan (unbeaten after six games) early in the 1983-84 season for an NBA contract. The long American lived in the same building as coach Dan Peterson, near the old headquarters in via Caltanissetta. It was the caretaker who warned Peterson that Cureton had just taken a taxi loaded with suitcases. Specialized in unannounced farewells Vincent Askew who in the nineties left first Udine then Reggio Emilia. The former fortitudino also returned to Imola and did not last long.

