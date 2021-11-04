Basketball, Pippen against Jordan. In the book: “An egoist, never been a friend”

MJ’s book by MJ’s Bulls and Dolphin winger, out on November 9, is a heavy indictment of the best player ever: “Chicago won a lot despite him.” Jordan is described as being self-righteous and callous, but Scottie shoots to zero on everyone. Starting with Phil Jackson …

Pippen versus Jordan. Against everyone, for the truth. However, he makes a sensation when he puts his former legendary teammate from the glory days in Chicago in his sights. The book by Scottie, the former Bulls winger, NBA protagonist for 18 seasons, now in the Hall of Fame, is a “bomb” for the explosiveness of the contents. In Unguarded, to be released on November 9th, Pippen shoots to zero on Michael Jordan, for many the best player of all times, of which on the court in the 90s was the Robin of Batman, to use a cinematic comparison.

The attack – “How dare he treat me and our teammates back then in The Last Dance, the documentary produced by ESPN, after all we’ve done for him and his precious brand?” And again: “The Last Dance glorifies him and doesn’t value us. Tell me how selfish I would have been to postpone an operation and ask for an exchange? If anything, being selfish is retiring at the very beginning of the rally when it is too late for the franchise to reorganize itself on the market ”. Pippen adds to the dose of fierce criticism: “Watching how he treated (badly) his colleagues on video makes me shiver, now as then. He called me “the best teammate ever”. It couldn’t have been more haughty than that. How long have I been naive for expecting something different… ”. Hypocritical and insensitive. This is Jordan’s portrait, according to Pippen. But the final blow is this: “He and I are not and have never been close (friends)”, writes the furious Scottie. And to say that he and Jordan have triumphed 6 times together. They played side by side from 1987 to 1993 and then from 1995 to 1998, the faces of the Bulls dynasty. And yet, there was a lot of dust hidden under that team’s bed.

Poisons – But there is something for everyone. Pippen takes no prisoners. Paper sings. A dunk on the head of Charles Barkley: “He was not ‘dedicated’ enough to win a title”, rejected the trash talk of Isiah Thomas: “Player dirty and with inappropriate comments”. Above all, the words about Coach Jackson, bordering on the grotesque, make a sensation. Pippen on the radio, in an interview granted to Dan Patrick this year had definitive racist Zen Coach for having drawn a scheme for Toni Kukoc and not for him in the final of a game, in 1994. In the book Pippen does not return to the theme, but says that Jackson “abandoned him, in the moment of truth”.

J’accuse in the USA – But the “gist” of the book is the indictment of Jordan. Detailed and unforgiving. To Emile Zola. Here are other excerpts, told by New York Times: “We won six rings despite him picking on his teammates. No, I don’t care that the content of the book will permanently alienate us. And to make matters worse, for The Last Dance, which he presented as his story, not that of those Bulls, he received 10 million dollars, not even a cent of us. He was so worried that fans of this generation considered LeBron the greatest ever compared to him that he wanted to show everyone the retrospective that put him in the better light “. Happy reading, then: prepare the popcorn.

