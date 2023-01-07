Basketball players end up in the hospital after intense “workout” | Basketball

RIVER FOREST, Ill.- A university postponed two men’s basketball games after a rigorous training send five players to the hospital.

Chicago’s Concordia University in River Forest also temporarily fired coach Steve Kollar, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents on Thursday explaining what happened after a late December trip to California, where the team played two games. He said the team was subjected to a “particularly high-intensity, college-level circuit training” December 31st.

“Some have claimed that the intensity and difficulty of training on Saturday was a direct consequence” of the players broke curfew while in CaliforniaGnan said.

It was not immediately clear if any players were still in the hospital. An email seeking comment was sent to a spokeswoman for the athletic department on Saturday.

“Our athletic program has zero tolerance for harassment or retaliation of any kind, and complaint mechanisms are in place for students, coaches, and related personnel,” Gnan said in his letter.

The Division III Cougars postponed games scheduled for Tuesday and Saturday.