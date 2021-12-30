Basketball, Serie A and Covid, the championship stops. Milan, the dates of the Euroleague recoveries

There is no peace for Italian basketball. Lega Serie A has ordered the postponement of all matches scheduled for January 2, 2022, valid for the 14th first leg of the championship. The decision, communicated by President Umberto Gandini, was taken into consideration of the “sudden exponential increase in infections from Covid-19 throughout the country that has involved and has been involving for a few days many companies in the Serie A Unipolsai championship”.

Spectators, new rules

After some matches had been postponed in recent days, the League has therefore decided to extend the postponement to the whole of the next round, also due to the uncertainty about the timing of application of the rules set by the government on the capacity of the arenas. The methods and dates of recovery will be defined in the next few days. Postponement also for the A2 series: the last round scheduled for January 2 has been postponed to January 16, with postponement to a later date of the first two rounds of the second round.