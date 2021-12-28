Basketball, Serie A: Brescia breaks Treviso with super Della Valle

The absences for Covid do not stop the Lioness, who crushes Palaverde with an overwhelming first half and conquers two important points in terms of F8 of the Italian Cup. The absolute protagonist is Amedeo Della Valle (34 points with 8/15 from three), who inflicts on his former coach Max Menetti the third consecutive defeat in the league: a sign that in the Treviso home the efforts of the beginning of the season are starting to be felt.

Treviso-Brescia 69-94

–

Brescia immediately showed great conviction on both sides of the field and after not even 5 ‘Treviso is already in trouble (5-20). The entry of Imbrò awakens the attack of the Venetians, but Della Valle is irrepressible and Leonessa closes the first quarter with an important advantage (15-31). It’s just the beginning: Coach Magro’s guys are confident and make no mistakes, while the Treviso players are down and slide further and further down, between turnovers and errors of all kinds. We go to rest with Brescia doubling the home team (27-55), and Della Valle already at an altitude of 16. The comeback seems impossible, but Treviso must at least try: touches -31 at the beginning of the second half, then closes the defense and clings to the inventions of Russell and Sims. It’s another game: at 25 it’s 45-65, then Imbrò and Bortolani start putting it in the long run and at the end of the third quarter the match is reopened (61-72). The Venetians have 10 ‘left for the final assault, but the energies are no longer the same: the Lioness is good at regaining control of the game, and thanks to Burns and the usual Della Valle widens the gap again, this time in a definitive way .