Basketball, Serie A: Milan and Treviso ok in the advances

TRENTO-MILAN 73-79

–

Melli, Baldasso and Alviti. The Olimpia of the Italians crushes Trento while maintaining the top of the standings. Without Hines, Rodriguez, Delaney, kept at rest, Kell and Datome unavailable, Milan has the better of the combative home team, which keeps the match open for 35 minutes before succumbing, collecting the tenth of the last eleven games played between league and cup. Milan immediately imposes its strength dragged at the start by an inspired Melli (10 points in the first quarter alone). Trento, however, is not caught unprepared and holds up well, stinging with Reynolds’ basket penetrations, thorn in the side of Olimpia’s defense (19-23 at the end of the first quarter). L’Aquila approaches -1 with Bradford and Williams’ triples, but Baldasso also has a hot hand so the guests keep the lead. Messina’s team tries the draw but Trento is good at responding blow for blow and, thanks to the triple from captain Forray, goes to the interval in a draw (40-40). Upon returning to the field, Milan stretches to +9 pushed by Melli and Alviti (48-57). Trento manages to stay in contact and regain parity (triple by Bradford for 66-66), but Grant and Hall push Milan forward, closing the match with the last winning plays of the mvp Nicolò Melli, to his record of points in A league.

Trento: Reynolds 19, Williams 13, Forray 10

Milan: Melli 27, Baldasso 16, Hall 11