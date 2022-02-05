Basketball, Serie A: Milan and Treviso ok in the advances

In the two advances of the 19th day the leaders with many absences won thanks to the record in Italy of her captain. A basket by the playmaker from Treviso with 2 ”from the end decides the challenge of Palaverde
In the anticipations of the 19th day, the successes of Milan in Trento and of Treviso against Tortona.
TRENTO-MILAN 73-79
–
Melli, Baldasso and Alviti. The Olimpia of the Italians crushes Trento while maintaining the top of the standings. Without Hines, Rodriguez, Delaney, kept at rest, Kell and Datome unavailable, Milan has the better of the combative home team, which keeps the match open for 35 minutes before succumbing, collecting the tenth of the last eleven games played between league and cup. Milan immediately imposes its strength dragged at the start by an inspired Melli (10 points in the first quarter alone). Trento, however, is not caught unprepared and holds up well, stinging with Reynolds’ basket penetrations, thorn in the side of Olimpia’s defense (19-23 at the end of the first quarter). L’Aquila approaches -1 with Bradford and Williams’ triples, but Baldasso also has a hot hand so the guests keep the lead. Messina’s team tries the draw but Trento is good at responding blow for blow and, thanks to the triple from captain Forray, goes to the interval in a draw (40-40). Upon returning to the field, Milan stretches to +9 pushed by Melli and Alviti (48-57). Trento manages to stay in contact and regain parity (triple by Bradford for 66-66), but Grant and Hall push Milan forward, closing the match with the last winning plays of the mvp Nicolò Melli, to his record of points in A league.
Trento: Reynolds 19, Williams 13, Forray 10
Milan: Melli 27, Baldasso 16, Hall 11
They had to be two comfortable points for Tortona at Palaverde, against Treviso now devoid of energy, in the fourth game in seven days and still without Sims and Jurkatamm. And so it was going in the first half, practically dominated by the team of coach Ramondino, concluded with the maximum external advantage, a +13 (31-44) that seemed an early sentence. In the second half Treviso relies on pride, closes the gap with anger and with great resilience wins the two points thanks to a basket by an extraordinary Russell. To tell the last minute full of emotions: first Russell guesses the triple of 68-67 with 17 ”to play. In the next action Mascolo commits a foul on offense, and Imbrò from the line scores +3. Macura draws the table of the draw, the extra time is a psaso but Russell closes the accounts with a jumper from five meters to 2 ”from the end.
Treviso: Imbrò 18, Russell 16, Chillo 10 Tortona: Macura 22, Wright and Cannon 10
February 5 – 11:47 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED