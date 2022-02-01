Basketball Serie A: Napoli beats Trieste in the postponement

With 22 points from the US winger, Gevi returns to win in the postponement of the 18th matchday after 5 defeats in a row. For the Allianz 21 points from Mian

Naples regains victory by beating Trieste (89-82), and closes a black series of 5 consecutive defeats. Palabarbuto’s race with two faces, with Napoli in control for most of the first half with a margin of even 13 points, and with the Giulians good at reopening it in the final transforming the last quarter into a real battle.

Break Naples – Sacripanti finds Rich and leaves the keys of the quintet to Velicka, initially keeping the newcomer Vitali on the bench; Ciani, at the first without Fernandez, confirms his classic starting five with Davis and Banks thrusters and Konate in the center of the area. Balance at the start (6-7 at 3 ‘, 14-13 at 6’), then the first break of the hosts (26-15 at 9 ‘, 30-17 at 12’) driven by a wild McDuffie (15 points in the first quarter) and by the good impact of Vitali. The triples of Banks and Mian bring Trieste back to 15 ‘(40-38) but Napoli re-extends with Lynch and Parks and only a feat on Davis’ siren allows Allianz to reach the interval with a single-digit disadvantage (-8 , 56-48).

Trieste comeback – It is the viaticum for a new Julian comeback that takes place in the 26th minute with a triple of the usual Mian (62-62). Naples feels the pressure exerted by 5 consecutive defeats, Trieste is calmer and tries to escape with Cavaliero who scores 11 points in a row at the turn of the 3 ‘break for the 71-76 of the 31’. Sacripanti tries to respond with the old guard and it is Marini and Zerini who overturn the game again with a 13-3 which is worth 84-79 in the 36th minute. In the last minute, however, we enter with the game still open (84-82), and here it is again Marini who takes the chair with the triple of +5 and the free throws of the final 89-82.

Naples McDuffie 22, Parks 13, Velicka and Marini 11.

Trieste Mian 21, Banks 17, Cavaliero 13.

