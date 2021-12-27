Basketball, Serie A: Pesaro wins in Brindisi, the only match spared by Covid
Do not compete for pandemic 6 of the 7 races of the 13th round scheduled today. Tomorrow the Treviso-Brescia postponement
Pesaro beats Brindisi 91-89 managing at best a final forbidden for the faint of heart, in a game that remained in the balance for all 40 ‘and decided for only episodes that smiled at the team coached by Banchi. It is the only match played today of the 13th day:
the match
–
The Happy Casa starts with an unusual quintet: Udom is the substitute for Adrian forced into the stands due to the excavation remedied in the last training session. With him are Chappel, Redivo and the Perkins couple. Pesaro responds with Delfino, Larson, Sanford, Demetrio and Jones under the basket. After the sprint start of the Carpegna it is Redivo with two consecutive triples to bring the hosts with the nose in front (5 ‘, 12-10). Udom always from three points consolidates the advantage before the 8-0 break of the Marche team (7 ‘, 15-18). An empty pass immediately metabolized by the Happy Casa with Nick Perkins ‘work under the basket (8’, 23-18). The show offered by the two teams is not one of the unforgettable ones. For more than 6 ‘there is a basketball broken up and stuffed with errors. Pesaro, monetizes from the line for the new maximum advantage (14 ‘, 28-34), unlike Brindisi who manages to wreak havoc even with the clock stopped. The advantage of the guests, however, is no coincidence: Delfino from three points brings the gap to +9 (17 ‘, 30-39). A moment later the first hurray arrives from the Gaspardo arch, useful for closing the gap with only two possessions to recover. The soul of Brindisi is always Lucio Redivo: the Italian Argentine sent back on the pitch manages to provide rhythm, points and assists. It is his triple that brings Brindisi back in the lead (42-39) before the long interval. The Redivo show also continues on returning to the field but it is the only news worthy of note for the Happy Casa, which goes out in front of the acceleration of Pesaro, good at making another set of 8-0 (48-55) with which it succeeds to take off, also touching +10 at 25 ‘(50-60). A shoulder against which Brindisi struggles to get up. Visconti’s triple (30 ‘, 60-64) serves only to momentarily rekindle the enthusiasm. Tambone’s triple in the first moments of the last quarter (60-69) brings the Brindisi team back to the quicksand from which he manages to come out with the immense generosity of Redivo, who from 3 points puts his team back in the wake (33 ‘, 69 -66). There is also the heart and energy of Nick Perkins to keep Brindisi afloat who loses Zanelli through injury but starts to defend hard. Visconti’s two free throws bring the Apulians back ahead (36, 74-73). La Carpegna is always on track, even after having suffered a triple from Udom less than 3 ‘from the end (77-75).
the incredible ending
–
The unconsciousness of Udom from 6.75 makes the Pentassuglia shovel explode, then silenced by the table shot, from three points, from Zanotti’s corner (82-82). Everything is decided in the last 38 ”with the score tied at 84. Chappel gives the throw-in in the hands of Jones who goes to crush (84-86). Perkins makes 0/2 from the line and then commits a foul, which brings the very cold Jones himself to the free throw line (84-88) with 22 ”still on the clock. The final thriller continues until the last possession: Redivo misses the equalizer from the bow. Lamb from the line with 1/2 puts two possessions away (86-90). Josh Perkins from three points keeps Brindisi’s last hopes alive with 4 ”to play but with possession for Carpegna. Moretti misses a free throw leaving Josh Perkins the last shot that comes out bouncing between the board and the iron. Pesaro wins deserving two points.
Brindisi: N. Perkins 27, Redivo 23, Udom 14
Pesaro: Lamb 20, Larson 20, Jones 14.
December 26, 2021 (change December 26, 2021 | 22:15)
