Basketball, Serie A: Pesaro wins in Brindisi, the only match spared by Covid

The Happy Casa starts with an unusual quintet: Udom is the substitute for Adrian forced into the stands due to the excavation remedied in the last training session. With him are Chappel, Redivo and the Perkins couple. Pesaro responds with Delfino, Larson, Sanford, Demetrio and Jones under the basket. After the sprint start of the Carpegna it is Redivo with two consecutive triples to bring the hosts with the nose in front (5 ‘, 12-10). Udom always from three points consolidates the advantage before the 8-0 break of the Marche team (7 ‘, 15-18). An empty pass immediately metabolized by the Happy Casa with Nick Perkins ‘work under the basket (8’, 23-18). The show offered by the two teams is not one of the unforgettable ones. For more than 6 ‘there is a basketball broken up and stuffed with errors. Pesaro, monetizes from the line for the new maximum advantage (14 ‘, 28-34), unlike Brindisi who manages to wreak havoc even with the clock stopped. The advantage of the guests, however, is no coincidence: Delfino from three points brings the gap to +9 (17 ‘, 30-39). A moment later the first hurray arrives from the Gaspardo arch, useful for closing the gap with only two possessions to recover. The soul of Brindisi is always Lucio Redivo: the Italian Argentine sent back on the pitch manages to provide rhythm, points and assists. It is his triple that brings Brindisi back in the lead (42-39) before the long interval. The Redivo show also continues on returning to the field but it is the only news worthy of note for the Happy Casa, which goes out in front of the acceleration of Pesaro, good at making another set of 8-0 (48-55) with which it succeeds to take off, also touching +10 at 25 ‘(50-60). A shoulder against which Brindisi struggles to get up. Visconti’s triple (30 ‘, 60-64) serves only to momentarily rekindle the enthusiasm. Tambone’s triple in the first moments of the last quarter (60-69) brings the Brindisi team back to the quicksand from which he manages to come out with the immense generosity of Redivo, who from 3 points puts his team back in the wake (33 ‘, 69 -66). There is also the heart and energy of Nick Perkins to keep Brindisi afloat who loses Zanelli through injury but starts to defend hard. Visconti’s two free throws bring the Apulians back ahead (36, 74-73). La Carpegna is always on track, even after having suffered a triple from Udom less than 3 ‘from the end (77-75).