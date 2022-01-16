Basketball, Serie A: the advances of the 14th day | Results

The newly promoted beats Cremona and qualifies for the Final Eight. Weems pushes the Italian champions against Treviso. With the new coach Roijakkers in the stands, Openjobmetis comes back and defeats Umana

Tortona adds a piece to its history, qualifying for the Italian Cup Final Eight in the first year in Serie A, beating 97-92 a Cremona that once again collects little for the quality shown. Race in the balance until the last, between emotions, overtaking and some valuable plays. Virtus overwhelms Treviso and for one night comes close to just two points behind the leaders in Milan. Finally Varese who knocks out Umana by getting up in the most difficult moment of his season.

Tortona-Cremona 97-92 – Cremona relies on the double play, with the talent of Spaniard and the experience of Poet in creating a game, in Derthona Macura does not fuel for long stretches and Daum comes out in the first quarter for a clash, even Mascolo plays only a few minutes. It closes 22-18. Cannon scores at the start of the second quarter, returning after Covid, then a triple challenge between Pecchia and Severini in an amen, but Dime puts in three show baskets. 3). Tortona nervous, shooting errors and the unsportsmanlike inflicted in Macura, while Cremona packs a 30-point quarter and extends to 40-48, The last minute, however, calls everything into question: Wright from 3, Cain from 2, time out for Cremona 18 ” from the break: Tinkle misses the shot, long ball and on the siren Cannon takes the foul of 47-48: all wide open. It starts again with triples, signed by Sanders and Macura, then Severini and Cain dunk points (21 points and 8 rebounds) and Derthona breaks 10-0 in the first half of the quarter, changing the game. Poet’s class takes the chair, first with assists in Cournooh and then with three well-made personal baskets, ends 74-67. Last quarter with a long elastic between +7 and +9 for Derthona, up to 34 ‘, when two prized triples by Spanish (21 points and a lot of personality) put Cremona back to -3. Last minute thrilling: Derthona at +5, Spanish tries and finds the foul from three free throws and scores two. Final with systematic phallus. Unsportsmanlike to Poeta with 10 ” from the end gives Derthona a point, Folloy puts two more free throws and takes Derthona to the Final Eight of the Italian Cup.

Tortona Cain 21, Wright, Sanders, Makura 14

Cremona Spanish 21, Cournooh 20, Tinkle 11

Virtus Bologna-Treviso 84-66 – It is a monologue, that of Virtus. The Bolognese scramble Treviso and for one night they get closer to just two lengths from leaders Milan after a match that practically never existed at the Segafredo Arena. Weems ’14 points in the first quarter immediately addressed her with the 29-13 at 10′ which already represented the final sentence for Nutribullet, the fourth knockout in a row. Weems was the quickest to jump off the blocks with 8 points in the opening 11-0, climbing to 14 after less than six minutes when Segafredo is already at 19-4. Treviso, crushed by the Bolognese defense led by Pajola, had scored the first points after more than four minutes with Russel from the line and never managed to get into the game.

Mannion accumulates other minutes of good direction (4 assists) and the next tear (34-15) is produced by Cordinier, who travels at twice the speed of his opponents, at the start of the second quarter. Russel and Imbrò are the only ones trying to rebel against a destiny already written, but when Belinelli comes into action with seven points in a row, Virtus also breaks through the wall of +20 (41-20). The script does not change in the second half, with another pair of Bolognese shoulders thanks to Alibegovic’s baskets that extend the advantage up to 64-36 with Nutribullet for some time already with the head probably in the return match of the Champions League play-in against Lavrio.

Virtus Belinelli 17, Weems 16, Alibegovic 15

Treviso Bortolani 15, Imbrò 14, Russel 9

Varese-Venice 76-68 – With a super partial of 27-11 in the last quarter, led by the elf Keene (6/8 in the triples) and by a great Beane (4/5 from two, scoring all the important baskets), the Openjobmetis knocks out the Umana getting up in the most difficult moment of her season. With the new coach, the Dutch Roijakkers, in the stands waiting to pass the online test required by the Federation, and also without the sick Cavazzana, Varese is led by Serravalli on the bench. On his debut as head coach in A1, the Ferrara coach starts Giovanni De Nicolao in the quintet, leaving Keene the role of first change. After a start marked by the baskets of Tonut and Bramos (0-5 at 2 ‘), the Openjobmetis recovered defensive intensity, taking on parity with the percussion of Gentile (7-7 at 3’19 ”). It’s a blaze, because Reyer takes advantage of the problems inside the home quintet area, still without Egbunu’s replacement, to trigger Watt and gain the maximum advantage over +6 (11-17 at 8 ‘). Profit margin increased up to +12 in the long interval (28-40) thanks to 13-4 in the last 5 ‘of the second quarter. Waiting for the new Reyes winger, arriving by Thursday, and still to the (difficult) hunt for a center, the Openjobmetis makes up for the technical and physical limits with great pride. After sinking to -15 (35-50 at 24 ‘) also thanks to a difficult moment at Gentile’s shot (0/3 from 3 and 5/12 to free throws), Sorokas and his team-mates reduce the disadvantage to a single figure (-5 55 -60 to 31’02 “) with a streak of triples signed by Keene. When Beane steals the ball from Sanders and flies to dunk on the counterattack for -3 (57-60), Masnago warms up. Keene is demon-possessed: his 9-meter basket gives the first home advantage (61-60 at 34 ‘). The Umana suffers the blow and sinks: Keene is never wrong as well as Beane (+9 75-66 at 39 ‘), guaranteeing two precious points in the standings.

Varese Keene 27, Beane 14, Sorokas 12

Venice Watt 16, Tonut 13, Echodas and Sanders 10