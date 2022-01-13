Basketball Serie A, Vanoli what a huge waste: Trieste goes into recovery (75-80)

CREMONA – Against an Allianz Pallacanestro Trieste who arrived in Cremona without a coach Ciani (positive for covid, vice on the bench Legovich) and lacks two fundamental pieces such as Banks And Fernandez (stayed at home), la Vanoli he wastes a huge opportunity to win a race within reach and get back to breathing better air in the standings.

The start of the match mirrors the one seen against Sassari, with Trieste starting better and moving to 6-2; the triple of Tinkle brings Vanoli closer, who in any case always remains in contact with the opponents and then moves forward in the score at 18-17 with a triple of Harris. In the final quarter some inattention of the premises, allows the guests to close ahead 25-20.

The 9-0 run, with five points of Harris (to the third triple) and two of Pecchia And Tinkle, opens the second set for Vanoli (29-25), but the score always remains in substantial balance (31-34, 37-36) so much so that at the interval along the scoreboard he marks the perfect parity at 42-42.

Jalen Harris (FotoLive / Gianluca Checchi)

Upon returning to the field, the great balance remains, with Vanoli unable to shake off their opponents. The situation gets worrying when Mian, at 28 ‘, marks the triple of plus 7 Trieste (55-62). And shortly after it is Knight to bring his team to 57-66, while the fourth ends on a score of 59-68 with a basket of Davis at the edge of the siren.

With a fighting spirit, Vanoli manages to get closer to her opponents at the start of the last quarter (68-71 at 35 ‘), then she is Harris which impacts thanks to another triple (71-71). Vanoli forward again with Harris (73-71), Davis equalized, but the triple of Mian brings Trieste back (73-76) just over a minute from the end. The final blow comes 32 seconds from the end with Davis who scores from three (73-79) and for Vanoli it is again the middle of the night.