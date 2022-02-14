Basketball, Unahotels beats Treviso 67-62. REPORT & BOARD Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

BOLOGNA – In the Sunday postponement the Reggiana basketball beats Treviso by Max Menetti for 67- 62, at the end of a match in which, especially in the second half (ended 27-20), mistakes have made the master. After a promising start, the Unahotels he loses the inertia of the match mainly because the archery starts to work for the guests. With a little effort the troop of Caja, returned to the bench today after Covid, manages to recover the 8 points of disadvantage and to close the first half with only 2 lengths. In the second part of the race begins the festival of errors and horrors, where the difference was made by the class of Olisevicius which in an amen has put a quiet margin between the two teams. While touching + 10 with 4 ′ from the end, the game seemed to be able to reopen due to some ingenuity from Reggio Emilia, badly exploited by Nutribullet which halved the gap, but did not go further. Also noteworthy is the triple double of Blue tit, with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He is the first Italian ever to do it in Serie A.

THE TABLE

UNAHOTELS REGGIO EMILIA – NUTRIBULLET TREVISO 67-62

UNAHOTELS REGGIO EMILIA: Thompson 4, Hopkins 8, Baldi Rossi ne, Strautins 6, Crawford 7, Colombo ne, Cinciarini 12, Johnson 8, Olisevicius 18, Bonacini ne, Diouf 4. Coach: Caja.

NUTRIBULLET TREVISO: Russell 10, Faggian, Vettori, Bortolani 5, Imbrò 3, Chillo 5, Sims 6, Sokolowski 12, Dimsa 12, Jones 9, Akele. Coach: Menetti.

Referees: Lanzarini, Vicino, Catani.

Partial: 19-17; 21-25; 13-10; 14-10

The chronicle

Fourth quarter

Unahotels makes and undoes, Diouf tows and Cinciarini loses the ball in 30 seconds, then Olisevicius takes care of it with a nice basket, of rare elegance, then it’s Sims’s turn to cancel the dunk to Diouf. He continues to hammer Olisevicius, reaching 18 points, while for Cinciarini there is already a triple double, for baskets, assists and rebounds, at 62-54 with 6 minutes from the end. In this central phase of the fourth it is the defense of the red and white to make the difference with recoveries and pressure on the ball. Crawford slips like an eel in the Venetian defense and by falling he signs +10, with Menetti taking refuge in suspension. Treviso, with Reggio as a bonus, tries to take advantage of it by throwing himself in often. The referee Lanzarini perhaps sees only him a foul in attack by Cinciarini, so the guests take the opportunity to return to -6. Nutribullet makes some mistakes, then comes a new offensive foul, this time sanctioned by Olisevicius, equalized by a line beaten by Imbrò. Two bad losses by Unahotels make your wrists tremble, but an offensive rebound by Hopkins sanctions Reggio’s return to victory in the championship for 67-62.

Third fourth

The game is resumed with the starting quintets who do everything they can not to score, with fairly obvious mistakes. After 2 minutes of non-basketball, 1 point from Cinciarini arrives which unlocks the result. Hopkins, who does not appear to be in the evening today, finds a 3-point game that is worth the new draw in the match at 44-44 in the middle of the quarter with a rather sensational set, in a negative sense, of 4-2. Treviso is a little less wrong and it is for this reason that it is still leading the race. Crawford unlocks and leads Reggio to the advantage at the end of a decidedly bad quarter, at 53-52.

Second quarter

With the first triple of their evening, Treviso takes the lead, but the duo Strautins-Olisevicius brings the red and white back forward, reached by their opponents with another bomb, this time from Imbrò. The area called by Caja is not having the desired results and with the attack checked the Nutribullet is at + 6. Another problem for Reggio is the management of the ball and the passes that have already led to some losses. Menetti’s formation puts pressure from the throw-in, especially on Cinciarini, who after a loss, places a shot from the arch that is worth -3 of his. However, the Venetians seem to be able to control the match and with 5 in a row by Bortolani Treviso touches the new maximum advantage on 39-31, which brings the Reggio staff to a timeout. While dominating the rebound Unahotels is having reached the shooting lower than the opponents who after the comma to the heavy shooting in the first period, in this they have scored as many as 6. Despite this, at half time it was 40-42

First quarter

The teams take the field with the following quintets: for Reggio Cinciarini, Thompson, Olisevicius, Johnson and Hopkins, while for Treviso Russell, Sokolowski, Dimsa, Akele, Jones. The pace is quite high, as is the number of shooting errors and after 3 minutes we are only 4-2. The red and white with other 5 points force Menetti to suspend which leads his players to a recovery in the score. Unahotels, however, is compact and manages to gain 7 points of margin, with a good Johnson on both sides of the field. Nutribullet reacts with a 6-0 partial derivative even with two counterattacks, Caja stops time and at the siren the score reads 19-17 with Diouf already at 2 fouls.