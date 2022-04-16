Bassetti denounced by a group of doctors: “He called us boastful gurus, sorcerers and magicians.” The reply: they prescribed licorice

Accusations and complaints. Fifty doctors of the Committee for early home therapies, led by Erich Grimaldi, sued the Genoese infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti “For defaming them during the broadcast “White Zone“ aired on Rete4 on January 19, 2022 ». According to the Committee, “Professor Bassetti defined the aforementioned doctors as four boastful gurus, sorcerers and magicians, who treated people with licorice and infusions on cold water thighs”. Bassetti, again according to the Committee, «recklessly asserted, during the transmission, that “in fact they didn’t cure it as a lot of people died“, and argued that behind home therapies there was only big business with no desire to cure patients, with therapies even compared to those of sorcerers and braggart ». Bassetti, however, defends himself: “They prescribed licorice.”

MORE INFORMATION

Omicron, will we have to do the fourth dose? And which? Riccardi: “Updated vaccine ready for winter”

Masks indoors even after April 30th? And for which categories? What can happen on buses and in supermarkets

The complaint was presented to the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office and also concerns the deputy Andrea Romano. “Professor Bassetti and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza should only treasure the experiences of volunteer doctors (general practitioners, specialists, hospitals and former teachers) who should be thanked, without delay, given that, in these 2 years, without any profit, they stole thousands of Covid patients from a certain hospitalization », Grimaldi specifies.

Variant Xe already in Italy, alert because it is “recombinant”. Bassetti: “Essential booster to protect yourself”

“I demand respect – he continues – for those who have been close to the citizens by filling a void in local health, which is why we will be a civil party in order to obtain compensation for all damages resulting from the illicit conduct carried out by Bassetti, who forgets to having been, with Agenas, among the authors of the first home care guidelines which provided for the watchful waiting with paracetamol in the first days of symptoms, a therapeutic indication confirmed by a purely political ruling of the Council of State “, concludes Grimaldi, guaranteeing that” any sums paid as compensation will be donated to charity ».

THE REPLICA – “Who prescribes ivermectin, licorice and cold water packs to cure Covid he is not a doctor which follows the scientific literature and the evidence of medicine. So it boasts ineffective cures like a holy man ». So Matteo Bassetti replies to Adnkronos Salute. “In any case – specifies Bassetti – my lawyer had already replied in February on the non-existence of the accusations, also because they were not addressed by me and by others to any specific person or association, but generically to those who prescribed and used these remedies”.

“I have not made any specific accusations against anyone – says Bassetti – but I see that I have been accused of illegal behavior as if I had killed someone, according to lawyer Erich Grimaldi. I have never participated in the home care protocol that I have never been a part of. I have given a mandate to my lawyer to sue the lawyer Grimaldi. They are serious falsehoods from which I will protect myself in the appropriate places. My statements were generic and not addressed to anyone. Now I am being pulled in on things that I have not dealt with. Whoever sued me must document themselves before using the name of the undersigned ».