Bassetti “Enough swabs and quarantines” / “Now colds with vaccine, change the rules”

The rules must be changed to manage it in the best possible way Covid pandemic, “otherwise it will be very hard“. Professor is convinced of it Matteo Bassetti, according to which the time has come for a turning point. Swabs and quarantines for a disease that has changed? The approach must change. “I have followed and am following hundreds of people vaccinated with 2 or 3 doses of the vaccine who have Covid. Well these people have a cold or a flu that lasts 3-4 days. Nothing to do with the Covid of a year ago and with the Covid of those who are not vaccinated»Wrote the director of the San Martino infectious disease clinic in Genoa on Facebook. There are many doubts of the doctor.

Coronavirus Italy Bulletin 26 December 2021 / Min Health Data: 11.5% positivity

“This phase cannot be tackled with the same rules. We have over 80% of the general population which is protected. Those who are not vaccinated should do so soon, but if they have not yet understood or wanted to understand the importance of the vaccine, it is unlikely that they will do so without new rules.Added the professor Matteo Bassetti. With over 50,000 cases a day, “destined to become many more in the coming weeks», Coexistence with Covid must be lived differently.

“Vaccine efficacy at 30.1% after 5 months” / Iss: “But it remains high against severe Covid”

“CHANGE THE RULES OR IT WILL BE VERY HARD”

“Those who are sick must stay at home, as always should have been done for contagious infectious diseases and we must end up with the tracking“, has explained Matteo Bassetti. But you can’t continue with quarantine and isolation for the contacts of every positive pad. “The risk, continuing in this way, is to find ourselves very soon with millions of isolated and quarantined people“. With all the consequences of the case as regards everyday life. “We leave the vision of Covid as a devastating disease and enter the endemic phase with a more manageable disease (in the vaccinated) by building different rules. Otherwise it will be very hardBassetti concluded. All concepts he had mentioned yesterday in the interview with AdnKronos: “Under the Christmas tree I hope to find a little less alarmism, fear and panic do not help. I hope not to find fear, with the Omicron variant we have made the same mistakes as a year ago: terrorism, “punctured” vaccines and more deaths. Then it all turned out to be useless. On the other hand, we are witnessing a decline in lethality and vaccines work“.

Jovanotti has Covid: “Sore throat, pains and fever” / “Positive also Nicola Savino”

“LESS SEVERE OMICRON VARIANT, VACCINES WORK”

There was no lack of criticism of colleagues from the professor Matteo Bassetti: “I would no longer want to find the usual suspects who shoot the biggest. While I would like to see many people who abandon ideology and think more about the country and get vaccinated. And I would like Christmas to bring me the drugs to treat Covid and the new second generation monoclonal antibodies, more powerful“. As reported by Primocanale, the infectious disease specialist also took stock of the Omicron variant: «Data from England, South Africa and Scotland tell us that this variant has at least a 50% reduction in the severity of the infection. In Scotland it reaches 66% and in South Africa Omicron’s lethality is 10 times lower than in Delta“. The scenario has changed and is less worrying: “The virus has mutated for the better but is still more contagious. The data then tells us that two doses of the vaccine, but even better three, work“. As for the situation in hospitals: «The most seriously ill, the most critical and the only ones who resort to non-invasive ventilation are the unvaccinated subjects, while in the vaccinated subjects we no longer see the disease we had two years ago and in the second or third wave. In these subjects the duration of symptoms is significantly shorter“.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED