Bassetti reproaches Merlin: “Too much space for no vax”. And he blurts out with the lawyer: “Shut up and go to Austria, where there is a lockdown for people like you”

Hot clash a “The air that pulls” (La7) between Renate Holzeisen, a lawyer from Bolzano, known for being a defender of vaccine-skeptical doctors and nurses, e Matteo Bassetti, head of the Infectious Diseases department of the San Martino hospital in Genoa. Holzesein, who rejects the definition of ‘advocate no vax’, exposes her theses, recalling that her husband, a doctor, has also been suspended from the service, because, according to him, the anti-covid vaccine is not a real vaccine .

See also No vax, Galimberti on La7: “I no longer have patience with them. It is a violent minority that does tremendous damage: it carries viruses around and blocks the economy “

Bassetti is not there and initially blurts out with the presenter Myrta Merlino: “I really appreciate your broadcast, though we are really giving these people too much voice. It is not possible for every program to see three-quarters of the broadcast occupied by people who have no idea what they are talking about. We are placing exaggerated importance on the No Vax movement and on skeptics. Television broadcasts should represent the thinking of the majority of people. We have been for an hour and 15 minutes listening to people talking against vaccines, against the green pass, against health organizations, against deaths from covid. This is not possible ”.

See also No green pass in Milan, the protesters blocked by the police call 112 for help: the video of the phone call

The South Tyrolean lawyer cites theEma, but the infectious disease specialist replies: “Madam, be a lawyer and let the doctors do the doctors. If your husband is against vaccines, maybe you better switch jobs“. “Do not allow yourself to judge my husband – Holzesein arises – He is not against vaccines, but evidently, unlike him, he has read the EMA documentation ”.

“Shut up – Bassetti replica – Go to Austria, where there is a lockdown for people like you. Unvaccinated people do not go to restaurants, bars or cinemas. And that’s right, because she is a problem and a danger for herself and for others ”.